Get spooky this Halloween with queer comic 'Darkboy and Adler'

As it’s the spooky season, I thought I’d share with you my favourite queer horror comic, and just one of my favourite comics in general, Darkboy and Adler. Think Rick & Morty meets Ghostbusters and you’ll get the vibe.

The comic was created by Daniel Earey and Edward Bentley – you may have seen Edward’s art in the Fanny Galactic series. Set in the fictional Nowheresville, it tells the story of Adler, who is obsessed (to delusional levels) with a school jock and wrestler; a typical, if a little strange, teenage obsession.

Adler discovers a magic book that is possessed by voodoo spirits that tell him that they can help get him what he desires and… well… you know how it goes.

Darkboy and Adler is darkly humorous and is populated with weird characters like an underground pig king who is surrounded by twinks wearing as few clothes as possible.

He has a connection to the magic book and Adler needs information after the disastrous results of his spell.

Check out my piece i did For the comic Lincoln green. Currently on Kickstarter https://t.co/87EBb6dyIa pic.twitter.com/GU08ktz1AD — Twisted tales from Nowheresville (@yoodoo_comics) September 19, 2022

Yes, Darkboy and Adler is a strange book but it is unashamedly weird and queer and that is the joy of it. It is full of funny, and sometimes sexy, spoof adverts, in lieu of the usual ads you see in regular comics.

The comic’s funding came from its Kickstarter backers, some of whom appear in the book. The experience of reading the book is aided by superb art which is wonderfully weird, and again sometimes sexy, and works with the feel of the story.

As I said, the book was funded through Kickstarter but you can grab all three issues on YooDoo Comic’s Etsy store. You can also grab copies of the Nowheresville Times, fun companion pieces to the series. They’re fun, weird, and queer, and if you ask me, they’re a must-buy.

