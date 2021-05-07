With outdoor training recommencing, we look at the benefits of sport participation in live In & Out special

Good news is on the horizon – outdoor training is soon to recommence for sports clubs across the country. There is no better time to discuss the positive aspects of sport participation and this is what we’ll do on Wednesday, May 12 at 7pm!

Sporting Pride are collaborating with the Emerald Warriors and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to present what promises to be an engaging discussion on Promoting Inclusivity & Diversity in Rugby. GCN will stream this event live as part of the ongoing In & Out festivities

The Emerald Warriors were formed almost 18 years ago and continue to offer an inclusive space for everyone who wants to take up this sport, from beginner to pro, supporter to coaches and everyone in between. In 2019 they hosted the largest Union Cup to date, which included the first women’s tournament ever played at a Union Cup event. Their vision is to be the leading inclusive rugby club, not only in Ireland, but in the world, leading by example and achieving success as players, coaches and supporters through pathway development and training.

Three representatives from the Warriors will share their experiences on the night – Philip Purcell, Darren Morrin and Eamon McConomy. Each has a unique story to tell and their insight into the club and what it has to offer will provide non-members with an opportunity to know the potential benefits of sport participation, particularly in rugby, with their club. David McKay, the IRFU’s Disability and Inclusion officer, will also join the panel to talk through his work with the Warriors and further afield and what support the IRFU can offer LGBTQ+ players in Ireland. The visibility, or lack thereof, of out male rugby players will also be discussed, as well as what can be done to make rugby more diverse and inclusive.

The presenter for this event is Eliza Downey, Ulster Rugby’s Coordinator of Women and Girls rugby. A former All Ireland winning Gaelic football and International Rugby athlete, Eliza has had quite a varied career on and off the pitch, working in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

Eliza is passionate about developing others. She has over 10 years of experience as an athlete, leader, and performance coach supporting and developing personnel within the Performance environment. She has represented her country at the 2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup, captained her county to historic wins and stood on the steps of Croke Park raising the cup on All Ireland final day.

This event is open to absolutely everyone and we welcome viewers’ questions, which will be answered towards the end of the discussion.

To watch this exciting free webinar, go to the live streaming links below on Wednesday, May 12 at 7PM

Simultaneous live streaming GCN’s Facebook and YouTube channels.