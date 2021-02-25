Sporting Pride and Dublin Lesbian Line host unmissable LGBTQ+ Women in Sport webinar

After the success of their discussion with Katie McCabe as part of their LGBTQ+ Women in Sport series, Karina Murray of Sporting Pride tells us all about their unmissable webinar co-hosted by Dublin Lesbian Line.

Sporting Pride and Dublin Lesbian Line are delighted to announce our upcoming webinar that aims to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ women in sport. Taking place today, Thursday 25th February at 19:00, this webinar is the second in a series of events that will focus on this topic. The webinar will feature LGBTQ+ athletes talking openly and honestly about their experiences in sport, including:

the role sport played in growing up;

influence on mental and physical development;

the benefits of playing sport with LGBTQ+ inclusive clubs;

experiences at LGBTQ+ inclusive sports tournaments;

transgender inclusion in sport.

Hosting the webinar is Niamh Grennan, co-ordinator of Dublin Lesbian Line. Joining Niamh for this event are representatives from a number of Dublin’s finest LGBTQ+ inclusive sports clubs: Pink Ladies Hockey, Phoenix Tigers Football Club, and Emerald Warriors Rugby Football Club. Philippa Ryder of Sporting Pride will also join the discussion to add her perspective on the importance of female representation in sport.

Niamh shared, “many LGBTQIA+ people around the country are feeling isolated and a lack of connection to the community. These webinars give women* an opportunity to hear about sports that are available to engage with once it is safe to do so. We are delighted to team up with Sporting Pride to platform the work of these sports teams and encourage more women* from all backgrounds to get back into or take up a new sport. We’re passionate about increasing the visibility of women* in all facets of life and sport is great for mental and physical health, meeting new friends and feeling connected to the community.”

To watch this exciting free webinar register here before 7pm on Thursday February 25th.

About the Panelists

The Phoenix Tigers Football Club was set up in June 2004 by a group of lesbians who thought that playing soccer was a good way to get fit, meet new people and have some fun through sport. And it is! The Tigers are a great group of friendly women and you can find out more about them at this upcoming webinar.

Pink Ladies is an off-season LGBTQ+ hockey club in Dublin, with an emphasis on craic and friendship. The club has a diverse collection of women with all levels of skill, from beginner to experienced. Whether you’re looking to improve your hockey skills, or maybe just want to make new friends in the LGBTQ+ community, Pink Ladies is for you!

The Emerald Warriors are an LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby football club based in Dublin. Founded in 2003, they have excelled both on and off the field. In recent years they have hosted one of rugby’s most inclusive rugby tournaments, The Union Cup, which included a women’s tournament for the first time ever. They also offer support to their club members through their Folláine Wellbeing programme.

Sporting Pride is Ireland’s sport, fitness and exercise body, tasked with inspiring the LGBTQ+ community to get active. As a member of the European Gay and Lesbian Sports Federation and the Federation of Gay Games, Sporting Pride also offers LGBTQ+ sports people the opportunity to represent Ireland in international competitions. We are very passionate about this work as we feel sport can act as a medium for breaking down societal obstacles