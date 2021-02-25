Drag stars compete in new global singing competition Queen of the Universe

The producer of Drag Race have done it again. In an upcoming TV show, drag superstars from around the world will compete in a Eurovision–style singing contest for the grand title of Ultimate Queen of the Universe.

The Drag Race queendom had already been left shook as All Stars sashays to its new home on the Paramount+ streaming service later this year. Now, joining the series in its big departure from VH1, production company World of Wonder are developing the fabulous singing contest Queen of the Universe for the platform.

According to a description, the new show promises, “In a singing competition like no other, drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is Queen of The Universe. High heels, high octaves, high competition – this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off.”

Who will be crowned the first global drag Queen of the Universe? 👑 Find out in the new series from the producers of @RuPaulsDragRace. #ParamountPlus — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

In the wake of Paramount+ announcing Queen of the Universe, people quickly began speculating whether this show would act as an International All Stars. A response on Twitter said, “International all stars? International all winners season? Just new queens? Omfgg.”

One person wrote in response to the announcement, “The year is 2023, every drag artist in the world has appeared on at least one Drag Race. RuPaul stands outside the once busy clubs, empty, because all the performers are busy making original World of Wonder web shorts from home. ‘I did it,’ he smiles. ‘Now it’s just me.’”

The year is 2023, every drag artist in the world has appeared on at least one Drag Race. RuPaul stands outside the once busy clubs, empty, because all the performers are busy making original WorldOfWonder web shorts from home. “I did it”, he smiles. “Now it’s just me.” https://t.co/jTY1Lod3tk — Tex (@texceptional) February 25, 2021

girl, just take my fucking money!!!!! https://t.co/vVbifBNXtl — new account. (@dxcartae) February 25, 2021

Drag Race All Stars after going through ANOTHER format change 🥴 https://t.co/YLcb6H6bHN pic.twitter.com/9ztjqcgQXH — stevie (@stevienickjr) February 25, 2021

Queen of the Universe? Well she’s got it in the bag https://t.co/Wa8D0kGpTW pic.twitter.com/CT6mBd3nXm — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) February 25, 2021

Another person summarised, “This is the most cryptic sh*t I’ve ever seen.”

As the dust settles from this initial bombshell of an announcement, Queen of the Universe appears to exist outside the Drag Race queendom. However, due to being produced by the same company, it’s not safe to rule out RuPaul popping up on the judging panel or queens from the many spinoffs making a grand Ruturn.

