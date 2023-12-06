Hook-up site Squirt launches cheeky Christmas giveaway for 2023

It’s that time of year again! Yes, Christmas is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: Squirt.org is bringing back its ‘12 Days of C*ckmas’ giveaway. That’s right, Dick Hunter is coming back to tinsel town, and his sack is full to the rim with C*ckmas cheer that you won’t want to miss.

Boys, Santa may be bringing the presents, but Dick will be the one stuffing your stockings. Whether you’re hoping to get your candy cane licked or ride someone like a reindeer, this festive favourite has something for everyone.

Who cares about being nice? It’s naughty all the way, with prizes that are sure to get you feeling frisky for when Santa comes down your chimney. From free Squirt.org membership to Fan Club Time to free sex toys from Lovense and undies from Mosmann Australia, you’ll be ho, ho, hoing it all the way home.

To get your turkey well and truly stuffed, make sure to check DailySquirt each day during the 12 Days of C*ckmas to find out what exciting prizes are up for grabs.

Founded in 1999 by Pink Triangle Press, Squirt.org has become one of the world’s largest sex-positive communities for men. The site has evolved into a global online hub where men can connect, explore and fully express their sexual selves.

The Squirt.org community continues to grow along with its highly active membership, which generates all content on the site.

As well as connecting to other members through text or video chat, you can view local cruising spots, read erotic stories and browse the profiles of guys around you.

And just in time for Christmas, Squirt.org has also released ‘Squirt Unloaded 2023’, a sexy new approach to a year-end celebration, highlighting global behaviour trends, including which countries have the highest percentage of tops, what are members’ ‘Hottest Turn-Ons’ and who’s creating the best content.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the fabulous prizes in the 12-day giveaway extravaganza or to get the answers to all of the above, be sure to sign up for a Squirt.org membership if you’re not already registered and have yourself the sauciest C*ckmas ever.