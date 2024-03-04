Thousands attend Stand Together march in Dublin protesting racism, hate and war

Thousands gathered in Dublin on Saturday, March 2, to attend the nationwide solidarity demonstration Stand Together, calling for better housing and healthcare for all and protesting hatred, racism, and violence in Ireland.

The national solidarity march was organised by LeChéile with representatives from more than 130 national and local organisations, trade unions, anti-racist activists, local community groups, and refugee organisations to stand against the far-right and fight for housing, healthcare, and safety for all.

People of all ages and backgrounds gathered together at Parnell Square at 1:30pm to denounce racism and tackle the recent rise in hate in Ireland. Not even the cold, rainy weather could dampen the spirits of those marching.

Representatives from several LGBTQ+ groups, including GCN, NXF, Dublin Pride, LGBT Ireland, Trans & Intersex Pride, Outhouse, and Queer Asian Pride Ireland, marched alongside many other organisations, among which were Black and Irish, the Irish Refugee Council, and Members of the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who have been organising Saturday marches for Palestine in Dublin since October.

Protestors carrying Palestinian flags and placards supporting diversity and equality called for housing and equality for all and marched across the city centre to Merrion Square to support migrants, LGBTQ+ people, those with disabilities, Travellers, and Palestinians.

Speakers addressed unaffordable housing and long waiting lists for public services and stressed the need to foster “a better, more equitable Ireland while celebrating its diverse cultural tapestry”. Many pointed to the racist and homophobic tactics the far-right uses to create divisions in our society.

Trans Pride activist Conor Tormey shared: “The far-right have been attacking LGBTQ+ progress, and none of our hard-won rights are safe. Everything that involves LGBTQ+ people is a target for right-wing mobs – from school inclusion to healthcare to trans young people.”

Our speech at the Stand Together march today organised by @LeCheileDND pic.twitter.com/8LP6HN2fhW — Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@DubTrans) March 2, 2024

Maryam Madani of Disability Power Ireland referenced the recent escalation of hate in Ireland, saying: “It’s very important that we fight back against this because it’s endemic in our society and it is corrupting the goodness of Irish people”.

Bernard Joyce of the Irish Traveller Movement addressed the Stand Together Dublin crowd, sharing: “Today, over 2,000 traveller families continue to live in inadequate, unsafe conditions, the lack of basic amenities, running water and proper sanitation. This reality underscores the urgent need for change today”.

Ailbhe Smyth, from the cross-sectoral alliance LeChéile, said: “The rise of far-right extremist groups in Ireland is deeply disturbing. These dangerous, violent forces seek to spread virulent racism, misogyny, homo and transphobia and to attack the rights and freedoms we have fought for so hard over many decades. We must not allow them to sow hatred and division among us, to threaten individuals and communities, or to destroy the bonds of solidarity that connect us in our struggles.”

Aisling Hedderman from the Community Action Tenants Union pushed back against the Irish flag being used by right-wing political figures to spread hate and division, sharing: “This is our flag, the flag of the Irish nation has always been and will always be a symbol of solidarity. Wherever there is struggle or injustice in the world, you will see this flag”.