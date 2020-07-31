Heading off for our staycation break away to the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa in Sligo, (a county I had never visited before) all I could picture in my head was the Atlantic ocean. An ocean that is as blue and beautiful as the sky itself. So I knew something majestic was waiting for us even before we got there.

When we arrived, we were greeted at the reception by friendly smiles, which not only made us feel welcome but also at home. When we were directed to our room, it was more spacious and comfier than we expected. When I opened the curtains there were two very green mountains- a picturesque spectacle of nature. I was amazed and enthralled by the view of Sligo Bay.

While all this was going on, John, my husband, was making sure all the room’s amenities were in the right place and ready to function; from the high-speed wifi to the tv, the heating and hot water. And yes, everything was working to perfection! As a couple, our definition of comfort is diametrically opposed. I love smiles and nature as part of a great great service. John loves smiles and technical commodities as part of his, so it is fair to say that the Radisson Blu Sligo had something for both of us!

We didn’t want to leave the comfort of our room, so we ordered brunch to be delivered. We ate and talked while contemplating the view – which made our brunch even more delicious.

I went to the spa – which is adjacent to the fitness centre – and what a fantastic place. The perfect spot to unwind; indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. The spa offers top-rated treatments, massages, facials and relaxation therapies. I booked a full body massage which was such a soothing experience. I felt so relaxed afterwards. When I left the spa it felt like I was walking in the clouds.

When the evening arrived, I was still wrapped up in a balmy feeling from the massage. However, I was ready to dress up and go to the restaurant for a well-deserved dinner for two. Considering what I had enjoyed and experienced so far, I of course had high expectations, and so did John, who couldn’t wait to treat his palate with his favourite – medium cooked steak.

The Classiebawn Restaurant more than met our expectations. It was a real treat. From the service to the actual food and the wine. Delicious, succulent and just gorgeous. I had fish, seabass to be exact, it was so fresh that it felt it swam to my plate straight from the ocean. John also loved his steak and the vegetables that came with it.

When dinner was over, we were offered, courtesy of the house, an Irish coffee. To finish the night, we went to the Waves Bar for a few drinks before going to bed after a superb day full of pampering.

The next day, on our way back to Dublin, we were reminiscing about all we had experienced on our staycation. All we can say is that the whole thing was just fantastic. So yes, we both highly recommend it. I would love to go back and enjoy it all over again from the moment we were welcomed by smiles. Smiles as big and Blu as the Atlantic Ocean.

