Strictly Come Dancing reportedly putting same-sex pairing on hold

The latest from the Strictly Come Dancing rumour mill is that plans to introduce the series first same-sex dance couple have been shelved for this year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Strictly Come Dancing bosses were planning to introduce a female pairing in the next season of the show.

The delay on debuting a same-sex pairing is supposedly due to the uncertainty of how the upcoming 18th series will be produced as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

An insider told The Mirror that Strictly Come Dancing producers are primarily focused on how to keep the cast and crew safe while filming:

“We could start with one scenario and then change it in line with restrictions being eased. All these plans are subject to change. It only takes one spike, and we’re back at square one.”

The source added that one of the biggest roadblocks will be how the celebrity contestants and their dance partners can dance together in close proximity and return home to their families.

The show insider said that a possible solution to this would be for them to “bubble up”:

“At the moment only singles can bubble with another household but by September it’s very likely to have been extended to couples and even whole households.

“The celebs and their pros will exclusively bubble together – allowing them to dance all day and still go home to their loved ones in the evening.”

While producers figure out how to keep everyone safe, many are hopeful that they will ultimately include a same-sex dance couple.

Initially, rumours claimed that the first couple would be male but now a show insider has told The Sun that the bosses at Strictly thought this would be too obvious and so have decided on a female same-sex pairing.

“Obviously ‘diversity’ is the keyword in television today and, of course, Strictly wants to be progressive,” they said. “The plan is to have a same-sex couple, and two women.

“Dancing On Ice featured two men, so it would be good to offer something different and keep pushing boundaries. While Johannes would love to dance with a guy, that would almost be too predictable.”

The insider claimed that the show is hoping to sign up Sex Education and X Files actor Gillian Anderson. Additionally, potential stars being cited are singer Jessie J, BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern, singer and footballer Chelcee Grims and QI host Sandi Toksvig.

Many celebrities have thrown their names into the hat saying they would like to be considered for a same-sex pairing including Westlife’s Mark Feehily.

Professional ballroom dancer, Kristina Rihanoff, has shared that she would be open to rejoining Strictly Come Dancing as part of the first same-sex pairing alongside Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.