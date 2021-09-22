New show Strike A Pose! to feature Drag Race royalty

Strike a Pose! is set to premiere the stages of the UK in October 2022 and stars three amazing Drag Race divas from both sides of the pond, the icon and legendary Trinity The Tuck, Divina De Campo and Jujubee.

Strike A Pose! is an all singing, all dancing celebration of pop’s greatest divas brought to you by three of drags fiercest queens and a multi-talented supporting cast. Coming to UK theatres in 2022 ✨🎤 Dance. Drag. Divas. Strike A Pose! Coming Soon… pic.twitter.com/vrFotz2NBJ — strikeaposelive (@strikeaposelive) September 7, 2021

Trinity the Tuck (the face, the body!) first became a household name on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race and then made herstory when she was crowned the shared winner of All Stars 4, alongside season ten’s Monét X Change. She’s known for turning lewks full of body-ody-ody, her comic wit and her killer performances, so the UK better be prepared for The Tuck.

She’s joined by another All Star (seasons one and five), Jujubee, who was debuted to Drag Race fans all the way back in season two when she was instantly beloved for her sassy shade and angelic voice.

And finally, Drag Race UK season one star and finalist, the talented Divina De Campo will be joining her US drag sisters onstage across Great Britain. This red-wigged, silver-dressed triple threat is looking forward to dazzling her UK fans with her high soprano and a four-octave range.

The 17-date spectacular is an ode to the all-time greatest divas of pop, celebrating their iconic musical hits. Among those pop icons celebrated are Britney, Madonna, Beyoncé, Cher, Rihanna, Judy, Liza, Whitney, Gaga and Ariana, to name a few.

“Strike A Pose! is about all the divas who inspired us as drag babies,” said Divina De Campo, “so for me, that’s Judy, Gaga, Beyoncé, all the greats.”

On which pop divas inspired her, Jujububee said, “Two of my favourites are Toni Braxton and Whitney Houston because they’re fabulous!”

This glamorous live theatrical spectacular showcases fabulous costumes, amazing live vocals and killer choreography so it’s not one to be missed.

“It’s an exclusive UK theatre tour; it’s a theatre drag concert,” the season two alum tells us. “I can’t wait to join forces with my sisters, Divina De Campo and Trinity the Tuck with a multi-talented supporting cast.”

“This is going to be an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza!” promises Divina.

Tickets will be available on September 24, 2021, and you can keep an eye on the Strike A Pose! website for exclusive news and updates.