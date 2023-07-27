Survey launches to assess intimate partner violence among gay and bisexual men in Cork

A new survey from the reach OUT project has launched, looking to gauge the need for support and other services for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) in Cork.

The survey, launched in coincidence with Cork Pride week, is a collaboration between OSSCork and Gay Project in an effort to assess the need for support services for gbMSM who experience or have experienced abuse or control within their relationships.

To participate, you must be at least 18 years of age and live in Cork. You must also be a member of the gbMSM community. You do not need to be actively in a relationship or have any personal experiences with domestic abuse in order to take the survey.

Founded in 2000, OSSCork is a domestic violence resource centre whose objective is to “achieve the safety and security of our clients and any of their dependents via the provision of information, support, advice, advocacy and accompaniment.”

Its services include emotional and practical support, as well as providing information on just about anything the client needs like finances, housing, healthcare and more. Staff will also accompany clients to Garda stations and state departments for support if needed.

Gay Project is an Irish NGO that raises awareness for gbMSM, as well as providing relevant information to that target group.

“The mission of the Gay Project as per the Constitution is to ensure that gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men (MSM), trans and queer men are enabled to participate fully in Ireland’s social, economic, cultural, political and artistic life,” the organisation states.

If you are interested in taking the reach OUT survey, the link can be found here and it should only take roughly 10 minutes to complete. Before taking the survey, make sure to look over the consent form, and ensure you meet the criteria.