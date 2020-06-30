Orange Is The New Black star Taylor Schilling is the latest celebrity coming out during Pride Month

Actress Taylor Schilling announced her relationship with visual artist Emily Ritz by re-sharing an adorable Pride message posted on Instagram.

Known for her role as Piper Chapman on hit Netflix show Orange Is the New Black, the Emmy-nominated star has previously refused to comment on her sexuality and rejected any form of labels. In 2017, she told Evening Standard Magazine, “I’ve had very serious relationships with lots of people, and I’m a very expansive human. There’s no part of me that can be put under a label. I really don’t fit into a box – that’s too reductive.”

On Sunday, June 28, Schilling reposted a photo showing Ritz and herself embracing each other against a foggy background. The visual artist was the first to share the image along with the message, “I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side @tayjschilling, Happy Pride!”

To further celebrate and commemorate Pride, Schilling posted an image of pioneering queer activist Marsha P Johnson. She captioned the post with, “Here because of women like you. Happy Pride my friends.”

Taylor Schilling joins numerous stars who have publicly come out as part of the LGBT+ community during Pride month, such as Nikki Blonsky. The Hairspray actress came out while dancing to Diana Ross’ disco classic ‘I’m Coming Out’.

Other celebrities to come out during Pride include Pearl Mackie, Thomas Beattie, Pablo Alborán, Chyler Leigh, Lilli Reinhart, Tana Mongeau, and Raymix.

Irish comedian Eleanor Tiernan also came out as a lesbian. After opening up about her sexuality on social media, Eleanor was flooded with praise and acceptance from a wide range of people.

Underneath her post, the comedian further wrote, “What an amazing community we have going on here. I was super lonely about this for so long and genuinely didn’t know support like this was here and feeling very lucky to have it.”