Spanish singer Pablo Alborán and YouTuber Tana Mongeau come out

Spanish pop singer Pablo Alborán and YouTuber Tana Mongeau both came out on Instagram yesterday.

The two stars received a lot of support and praise from their fans and other celebrities for sharing who they truly are this Pride month.

In an emotional three minute video captioned “I have something to tell you”, Alborán discussed the effect lockdown has had on him and how it has inspired him to open up about his personal life.

Alborán said he has always fought against all types of discrimination. “From racism, sexism, xenophobia, transphobia, homophobia, and any other type of hatred. Today, I want my voice to be louder and for it to have more value and weight,” he said.

“I am here to tell you I am homosexual, and it is OK. Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I am going to be a little happier than I already am,” he said.

Alborán went on to say that although many have suspected it, they thankfully didn’t care. He praised his friends and family for giving him the freedom to be himself, and was thankful he never faced any discrimination in his label with Warner.

He hopes to help others who have not been as fortunate as him. He received a lot of positive comments from other stars like Elite’s Danna Paola and Sense8’s Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

Latin pop singer Ricky Martin – who is also gay – left him an emotional message praising his courage. “You don’t know how many men and women you have helped with this video. How happy I feel for you,” Martin said.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Tana Mongeau said that she’s not just an ally to the LGBT+ community, but someone who loves people for their souls rather than their gender.

“Some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, I personally don’t find a need to label it all,” she said in an Instagram post pictured with singer Noah Cyrus.

She also criticised US president Donal Trump for his attitudes towards the LGBT+ community and looks forward to voting against him in the election this November.

“It hurts my heart to even be posting about pride knowing that the rights of trans people were just so sickeningly ripped from them. I will use the way that angers me to fight for change,” she added.

The 21 year-old was previously in an open relationship with Bella Thorne and Brad Sousa before having a non-legally binding marriage to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. Back in January, Mongeau revealed the couple were on a break.