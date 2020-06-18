Limerick Pride to host virtual festival

Limerick Pride is set to host a week-long virtual festival this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic made an in-person pride impossible.

Taking place from Monday, July 6 until Sunday, July 12, online events are scheduled for the whole week, with the virtual Limerick pride parade being the highlight on the Saturday. Many other local communities have began to celebrate Pride this month, with Drogheda flying the rainbow flag outside its government office last week.

Richard Lynch, PRO of Limerick Pride, said last year’s pride parade was the largest that had ever taken place in Limerick. As such, it is a disappointment that the pandemic has cancelled the physical parade, but he hopes the virtual parade will be suitable celebratory substitution.

The virtual pride parade is also the first event of Pride Inside, another online Pride festival that’s a collaboration between Kerry Pride, Killarney Pride, Black Pride Ireland, Galway Pride, Limerick Pride, and Mayo Pride. Taking place from July 11 to 19, it’s not just for Limerick citizens. It seeks to bring together people from many different counties and organisations.

Lisa Daly, Chairperson and Festival Director of Limerick Pride, said she was delighted to be working on such a collaborative event. “Pride Inside is an opportunity to be able to celebrate all that makes our community so resilient, so rich with diversity and to support each other during these difficult times. While also reaching those living in rural communities,” she said.

“It is so hard to connect to family, especially found-family and our LGBT+ community at this time so we hope that by coming together for the first time in history, all these Prides will bring a sense of belonging to any LGBT+ person and our supporters in Ireland and beyond.”

Limerick Pride are looking for people to submit content to be included in their virtual pride, such as performances on video, rainbow drawings or art, photos of themselves with family and pets or videos wishing Limerick a happy Pride. Send all content to [email protected] by June 30 at the latest. More information about the event can be found at LimerickPride.ie.