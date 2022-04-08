TENI issues statement in response to suspended HSE funding

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, it was reported that the HSE had suspended funding the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI).

The report in the Sunday Times asserted that the HSE’s decision to suspend funding from the organisation was taken on the grounds of TENI missing the deadline to file annual accounts.

TENI has issued this statement in response:

“In preparing the 2018 financial statements for TENI, there was an administrative oversight in the collation of invoices and receipts; the TENI Board was made aware of this error at that time. TENI examined all aspects of our financial control to ensure that only the administrative function was of concern. Due to the extent of the problem, and the Covid pandemic, it was December 2020 before we were in a position to file our 2018 financial statements and July 2021 for our 2019 financial statements.

“We were due to complete our 2020 financial statements in August – September 2021. However, as a result of the sudden and very sad loss of our bookkeeper, in the autumn of 2021, we were once again set back in the filing.

“TENI have now completed our accounts and have submitted them for audit. We expect to file with the Companies Registration Office in the coming weeks.

“This has been a difficult time for the organisation. As it is well known, in October our former CEO returned to the USA, having received constant abuse and death threats. Our 2 senior managers also moved on to new careers. Despite these challenges, the TENI Board continue to improve organisational structures and continue to ensure Corporate Governance.

“TENI will announce in the coming days a new Chief Executive Officer who will commence work in late April. TENI has also employed a Finance and Operations Manager who will also take up the post in late April 2022. We look forward to the new team creating a stable and positive environment to ensure TENI can carry out its work and ensure corporate responsibility in a timely and appropriate manner.”

