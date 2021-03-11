The Circle winner Paddy Smyth joins the unofficial Irish podcast

With the Celebrity Circle taking over our screens featuring a cast of famous faces, it’s been announced that The Circle season two winner Paddy Smyth has joined The Circle Unofficial Podcast alongside Seamus Clancy as co-host.

Paddy Smyth had this to say about the new gig, “I became a massive fan of The Circle Unofficial Podcast when I was watching the show once it was over. It’s such a great accompaniment to the series and feels like you’re watching it with friends. I’ve always been obsessed with reality TV so this is the perfect opportunity to talk about my favourite subject every day!

“We have lots of exciting plans for the podcast this year and can’t wait to get started.”

With the first podcast episode already released on March 9th, the recap show delves into all the gossip, antics, and drama that unfolded in the previous episode. The podcast has in the past featured previous season two contestants Tim, Beth, Ella, Brooke, Katie, Jan, and Emelle. It has also featured Season one’s Sinead and Mairead, and Alex from Netflix’s US version of the series.

This series of The Circle is week-long celebrity edition in aid of Stand Up to Cancer. Series three will then begin on March 16th with a whole host of new contestants trying to deceive their way to winning £100,000.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s show is pre-recorded and will not feature any live shows or viewer-based voting. In a show where the mystery is everything, the hosts of the podcast won’t hold back from the truth by delving deeply into each episode. Former host Guilherme Souza will also now feature on the podcast as a regular guest.

The Circle Unofficial Podcast is available now on iTunes, Spotify GoLoud and Soundcloud and will run until the Channel 4 show ends.

To find out all the latest news and for updates, follow @thecircleunpodcast on Facebook and Instagram.