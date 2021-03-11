Check out all the amazing queer events happening in honour of St Patrick's Day

Fear not, the pandemic hasn’t cancelled St Patrick’s Day! There’s a whole host of amazing virtual events happening throughout the week of celebration, and GCN has put together a list just for you. Who knows, there may even be a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow by making this March 17th a queer St Patrick’s Day!

Mother documentary – Queer Space: We Will Dance Again.

Mother Club and St Patrick’s Festival have teamed up to release the mini-documentary Queer Space: We Will Dance Again. The doc explores the role of queer spaces through leading voices in the LGBTQ+ community along with music from the incredible Mother DJs. The documentary will be released on 13th March at 10pm and can be viewed here.

Dona’s Irish Bakeoff

Drag queen Dona Tarte hosts a very special Irish Bakeoff in aid of BeLonG To on Saturday 13th at 8pm. Alongside Dona will be Witchy Wednesday host Veda, Irish drag royalty Nikkie Stones, and two amazing queer content creators from Twitch – Oddsocks Tango and cakejumper.

The theme the contestants will bake to is Irish Pride! There will also be performances from Irish artists such as Avoca Reaction, Banríon, Cat Turner, Jack Rua and Mark T Cox. With giveaways and games to help reach the fundraising goal for the organisation, make sure to check out Dona Tarte’s Twitch account.

Drag and Draw online: St Patrick’s Day special

The fabulous Drag and Draw returns for another online session with Donegal’s very own Marian Mary the 6th. Partake in some creative queer fun by joining and enjoying the paddy’s day-themed lip syncs and art exercises. The class will be led by dream queen teacher Áine Macken and the exercises are accessible for all budding artists.

The session will be broadcast through Zoom and registration is necessary to receive the link. Tickets are €7 + booking fee and will help to support the drag models in the show. They can be purchased here.

Limerick Pride Trad music event

Limerick Pride invites you to their St Patrick’s Day trad music event. The event will be held on the 17th March from 5-6pm. There will be performances from Rob, The Rogues, Clover, Gearold McCarthy, Cristin Keane and Sean O Meara. The event is free to attend and can be viewed on Limerick Pride’s Facebook.

Limerick Pride’s Royal Rumble

Following the excellent trad music event, eight queens from around Ireland will enter the ring in an epic lip sync battle! Ireland’s Got Talent contestant Paul Ryder and Limerick’s very own mental health activist and TV personality Jen Ronan will be the hosts for the evening. Queen of Ballymun Dame Stuffy will be the referee making sure the contestants play fair. The event will also feature a halftime show with “Best newcomer Singer” Ger O’Hanlon, followed by a DJ set from Olivia Chau.

Tickets for the Royal Rumble will have a 48-hour unique code for you to access the show from the 17th to the 19th of March for you to view in your own time. They are available here.

Avoca’s Paddy’s Gay Cabaret

The unstoppable Avoca Reaction will host a three-hour-long mega event that will pay tribute to St Patrick and all things Irish through the art of drag. Expect everyone’s queer cabaret favourites alongside special guests such as Osaro, The Dirtbird, and Annie Queeries.

Tickets are pay whatever you can afford but the event organisers are suggesting a €10 donation. However, if you’re in a position to give more, then they heartily encourage it! All funds raised will go towards paying the cast and crew of the show. Tickets can be purchased here.