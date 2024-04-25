From Bebe to Nymphia Wind, here's a timeline of every sickening Drag Race winner

On Friday, April 19, Nymphia Wind became the latest in a long timeline of performers who have snatched the crown and title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ when she emerged victorious as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

The very first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race was Bebe Zahara Benet, who, on March 23, 2009, took home a crown and sceptre in addition to a measly $20,000 prize – compared to the $200,000 that Nymphia Wind won last weekend.

Since 2009, an impressive 64 drag artists have become official Drag Race winners, on a variety of international series and campy spin-offs like RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and The Switch.

To celebrate Nymphia’s win and to look back on all of the stunning LGBTQ+ talent that has been introduced to the world thanks to the global phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race, GCN has compiled a complete timeline of every Drag Race winner ever.

So, without further ado, here’s a timeline of every Drag Race winner from the US to Thailand, from Down Under to All Stars.

Bebe Zahara Benet (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1)

Coronation date: March 23, 2009

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeBe Zahara Benet (@bebezahara)

Tyra Sanchez AKA King Tyra (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2)

Coronation date: April 26, 2010

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Sanchez (@queentyrasanchez)

Raja Gemini (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3)

Coronation date: May 2, 2011

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Gallery of Victoria (@ngvmelbourne)

Sharon Needles (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4)

Coronation date: April 30, 2012

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Needles (@sharonneedlespgh)

Chad Michaels (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 1)

Coronation date: November 26, 2012

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Dubois (@xpozdphotography)

Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5)

Coronation date: May 6, 2013

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinkx Monsoon (She/Her) (@thejinkx)

Bianca Del Rio (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6)

Coronation date: May 19, 2014

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio)

Violet Chachki (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7)

Coronation date: June 1, 2015

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crazy Horse Paris (@crazyhorseparis_official)

Luz Violeta (The Switch Season 1)

Coronation date: October 8, 2015

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luz violeta (@luzvioletadrag)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8)

Coronation date: May 16, 2016

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob/ Caldwell Tidicue (@bobthedragqueen)

Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000 (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 2)

Coronation date: October 27, 2016

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaska (@theonlyalaska5000)

Sasha Velour (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9)

Coronation date: June 23, 2017

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour)

Trixie Mattel (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 3)

Coronation date: March 15, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour)

Natalia Pliacam (Drag Race Thailand Season 1)

Coronation date: April 5, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NATALIA PLIACAM (💰NU1RICH💰) (@natalia_nu1rich)

Aquaria (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10)

Coronation date: June 28, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aquaria (@ageofaquaria)

Miss Leona Winter (The Switch Season 2)

Coronation date: July 15, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leona Winter (@leonawinterofficiel)

Monet X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 4)

Coronation date: February 15, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monét X Change™ (@monetxchange)

Trinity The Tuck (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 4)

Coronation date: February 15, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRINITY THE TUCK (@trinitythetuck)

Angele Anang (Drag Race Thailand Season 2)

Coronation date: April 5, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angele Anang (@angeleanang)

Yvie Oddly (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11)

Coronation date: May 30, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvie Oddly (@oddlyyvie)

The Vivienne (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1)

Coronation date: November 21, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIVIENNE (@thevivienne_)

Jaida Essence Hall (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12)

Coronation date: May 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall)

Shea Couleé (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 5)

Coronation date: July 24, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Couleé (@sheacoulee)

Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race Season 1)

Coronation date: September 3, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by priyanka (@thequeenpriyanka)

Envy Peru (Drag Race Holland Season 1)

Coronation date: November 6, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＥＮＶＹ ＰＥＲＵ (@missenvyperu)

Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2)

Coronation date: March 18, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Chaney (@lawrencechaney)

Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13)

Coronation date: April 23, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Symone (@the_symone)

Kita Mean (Drag Race Down Under Season 1)

Coronation date: June 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kita Mean (@kitamean)

Carmen Farala (Drag Race España Season 1)

Coronation date: July 25, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᏟᎪᎡᎷᎬΝ🔴ҒᎪᎡᎪᏞᎪ (@carmenfarala)

Kylie Sonique Love (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 6)

Coronation date: September 2, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Sonique Love (@xosonique)

Vanessa Van Cartier (Drag Race Holland Season 2)

Coronation date: September 24, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANESSA VAN CARTIER (@vanessavancartier)

Krystal Versace (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3)

Coronation date: November 25, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The KV (@krystalversace)

Icesis Couture (Canada’s Drag Race Season 2)

Coronation date: December 16, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICESIS COUTURE (@itsqueenicesis)

Elektra Bionic (Drag Race Italia Season 1)

Coronation date: December 23, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elecktra Bionic (@elecktra_bionic)

Blu Hydrangea (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World Season 1)

Coronation date: March 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blu Hydrangea (@bluhydrangea_)

Willow Pill (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14)

Coronation date: April 22, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow Pill (@willowpillqueen)

Sharonne (Drag Race España Season 2)

Coronation date: June 5, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharonne (@hellosharonne)

Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 7)

Coronation date: June 29, 2022​​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLAYGIRL (@playgirl)

Paloma (Drag Race France Season 1)

Coronation date: August 11, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️ 𝑷𝑨𝑳𝑶𝑴𝑨 ⚜️ (@paloma_hugobardin)

Poppy Love (RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2)

Coronation date: August 12, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Pop Cult (@rebelpopcult)

Gisèle Lullaby (Canada’s Drag Race Season 3)

Coronation date: September 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisèle Lullaby (@gisele_lullaby)

Spankie Jackson (Drag Race Down Under Season 2)

Coronation date: September 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPANKIE JACKZON (@spankie_jackzon)

Precious Paula Nicole (Drag Race Philippines Season 1)

Coronation date: October 12, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Precious Paula Nicole (@preciouspaulame)

Danny Beard (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4)

Coronation date: November 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Beard (@thedannybeard)

La Diamond (Drag Race Italia Season 2)

Coronation date: December 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💎 𝓛𝓪 𝓓𝓲𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓭 💎 (@la.diamond)

Ra’Jah O’Hara (Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Season 1)

Coronation date: December 23, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POE (@poe.mtl)

Drag Couenne (Drag Race Belgique Season 1)

Coronation date: April 6, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRAG COUENNE (@dragcouenne)

Sasha Colby (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15)

Coronation date: April 14, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Colby (@sashacolby)

Admira Thunderp*ssy (Drag Race Sverige Season 1)

Coronation date: April 22, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Admira (@admiraofficial)

Pitita (Drag Race España Season 3)

Coronation date: June 25, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boozy Drag Queen Events (@bdqevents)

Jimbo (RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 8)

Coronation date: July 21, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Toby (@justtobyme)

Keiona (Drag Race France Season 2)

Coronation date: August 25, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨K E I O N A ✨ (@keiona____)

Cristian Peralta (Drag Race México Season 1)

Coronation date: September 7, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristian Peralta Tranformista (@cristianperaltatranformista)

Isis Avis Loren (Drag Race Down Under Season 3)

Coronation date: September 15, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isis Avis Loren (@isisavisloren)

Captivating Katkat (Drag Race Philippines Season 2)

Coronation date: October 4, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captivating Katkat (@captivatingkatkat)

Organzza (Drag Race Brasil Season 1)

Coronation date: November 14, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ORGANZZA (@organzza)

Pandora Nox (Drag Race Germany Season 1)

Coronation date: November 21, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pandora Nox (@pandoranox)

Ginger Johnson (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 5)

Coronation date: November 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginger Johnson (@houseofjohnson)

Lina Galore (Drag Race Italia Season 3)

Coronation date: December 29, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina Galore (@lina.galore)

Venus (Canada’s Drag Race Season 4)

Coronation date: January 11, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FKA Venus Kunt (@legallyvenus)

Drag Sethlas (Drag Race España: All Stars Season 1)

Coronation date: March 17, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drag Sethlas (@dragsethlas)

Alvilda (Drag Race Belgique Season 2)

Coronation date: March 21, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALVILDA (@_alvilda)

Tia Kofi (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World Season 2)

Coronation date: March 29, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Kofi (@tiakofi)

Nymphia Wind (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16)

Coronation date: April 19, 2024