Tom Daley announces retirement from diving after Paris Olympics

In a recent interview, five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announced his retirement from diving at the age of 30.

Daley began his Olympic career at the age of 14 when he competed at the 2008 Games in Beijing. He then went on to win bronze in the 10m platform at the London 2021 Olympics. In 2016, the athlete won bronze again in the men’s synchronised 10m platform at the Rio Games.

Together with diving partner Matty Lee, Daley won gold in the synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. After fulfilling this lifetime goal, the diver took two years out. However, he was persuaded to return to the sport by his son Robbie, now aged six, who wished to see his dad compete at the Olympic Games.

The openly gay athlete made his triumphant return at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won silver in the men’s synchro 10m platform with Noah Williams. During the competition, his husband, Dustin Lance Black and their kids, Phoenix Rose and Robbie, were spotted cheering from the crowd.

Tom Daley officially announced his retirement from diving in an interview with Vogue, saying that he had made the decision before the Paris Olympics. Having competed in five Games and with the last medal won in Paris, Daley is Team GB’s most decorated diver in Olympic history.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive,” Daley told Vogue. “But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”

“[I’ve] completed the colours,” he told the outlet, referring to the one gold, one silver and three bronze Olympic medals he now has.

“It feels very, very surreal,” he added. “I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. There was a lot of pressure and expectation. I was eager for it to be done.

“But when I walked out, and saw my husband and kids and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this,” he said. “I’m here, and no matter what happens in the competition itself, I’m going to be happy.”