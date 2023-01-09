First look trailer of MTV’s gay version of Real Housewives just dropped

MTV has just released the first trailer for its upcoming reality TV show The Real Friends of WeHo, which promises to be a gay version of the widely popular Real Housewives. With the original franchise enjoying a sizable LGBTQ+ fan base, this is already piquing interest and raising some eyebrows within the community.

Due to release on January 20, The Real Friends of WeHo promises to deliver “an unfiltered and honest look” at the lives of six friends in West Hollywood, where loads of queer people reside. The cast for the show includes TV host Jaymes Vaughan, actor Curtis Hamilton, stylist Brad Goreski, entrepreneur Joey Zauzig, singer and dancer Todrick Hall and Buttah Skincare CEO Dorión Renaud.

Giving us a taste of what we can expect from the new show and its protagonists, MTV wrote in a press release: “In a town and community where image and status are everything, they’re ready to pull back the Hollywood curtain and reveal their most authentic selves not just to one another but the world”.

While the narrator in the newly released trailer proclaims “If you like the wives, don’t miss these new house guys”, in typical gay fashion, there’s already drama surrounding the reimagined version of the classic show.

Primarily, social media users are speculating that the new MTV show fired actor Chris Salvatore because of his OnlyFans account. Soon after the trailer was released, Salvatore posted on Twitter saying: “Last year, 3 gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF, so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say… for now”.

While some harsh criticism emerged online, some had more light-hearted feedback for the show. “Should be called WeHoe’s, such a missed opportunity lol,” one person tweeted.

Although the gay version of Real Housewives hasn’t won hearts and minds just yet, viewers will be able to give their final verdicts when the show premieres on MTV.