13 uplifting 2022 news stories for Trans Day of Visibility

On March 31, the world comes together for Trans Day of Visibility to highlight the astounding contributions Trans people have made throughout history and raise awareness about the discrimination still experienced by many, and the 2022 edition will be no different. To mark the occasion, here are some of the Trans news moments that have put a smile on our faces since the clock struck 2022.

MJ Rodriguez made Trans history

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logo (@logotv)

On January 9, MJ Rodriguez became the first Trans actress to win at the Golden Globes. She won Best Actress in a TV Drama award after being nominated for her role in the critically acclaimed and widely beloved show, Pose.

TIME’s Women of the Year 2022, featuring 12 extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world https://t.co/j5CkqPimMs pic.twitter.com/vhZLBHeL7D — TIME (@TIME) March 5, 2022

Then, on March 5, Rodriguez made headlines again, this time by becoming one of TIME’s Women of the Year for her impactful work over the years. “When I was younger, I didn’t have representation for anyone of color in the LGBTQI community,” she said. “Now I want to be the example. I want to show them that it’s possible.”

Ivory Aquino cast to play first-ever Trans character in DC movie

The Filipino-American Transgender actress will play Batgirl’s best friend in the upcoming movie, reaching no less than two milestones in doing so. She will be the first openly Trans woman to star in a DC Comics film and she will play the role of the first Trans character to ever appear in a live-action title from the famous media franchise, so this is a big occasion for LGBTQ+ comics fans.

Cosmopolitan UK got its first Trans cover star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munroe ✨ (@munroebergdorf)

Munroe Bergdorf, a model and activist, was named Cosmopolitan‘s Changemaker of the Year and proudly donned their cover, the first Trans woman to do so in its 50-year history. In fact, it was for the 50-year anniversary issue that she graced the front page, bringing Trans representation another step forward in the UK.

French Trans woman recognised as the biological mother of her child

Toulouse : Claire, femme transgenre, se bat depuis 8 ans pour être reconnue comme la mère de sa fille biologique https://t.co/9AmsLA6bZT pic.twitter.com/hdOiFwjc4D — L’importante (@limportante_fr) February 9, 2022

A French court ruled that the Trans woman is to be recognised as the mother of the child she conceived. In a huge step forward for Trans parental rights in France, a court of appeal in the city of Toulouse recognised the right of a Trans woman to be legally considered as the mother of her child. The child was conceived after the woman’s legal gender was recognised.

Andrea Jenkins became the first Black Trans person to run a city council in the US

Andrea Jenkins is is the first Black Transgender woman elected to public office, now President of Minneapolis City Council. She is a writer, poet, performance artist and activist.@shesgotgame1⁰#BlackHistoryMonth #BHM #BlackLivesMatter #BlackTransLivesMatter #DC #BlackQueer pic.twitter.com/hMVEpwnXS7 — Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) February 10, 2022

After almost three decades in politics, Andrea Jenkins made history as the first Black Trans American to lead a city council. Born into what she has described as a “low-income, working-class community”, Jenkins was inspired by her circumstances to take great steps forward on behalf of the Trans and Black communities.

Scotland ruled that Trans people can self identify in the upcoming census

Scotland's 2022 census asks two new questions about sexual orientation and trans status/history! Fantastic to hear from Jacqueline and other LGBTQ people in Scotland what being counted means to them. pic.twitter.com/qSsMXY8r22 — Dr Kevin Guyan (@kevin_guyan) March 16, 2022

In a landmark case, a judge in Scotland has approved a decision that Trans people can self identify in the country’s upcoming census.

Under the decision, the question “what is your sex?” on the census form will now be accompanied by guidance that reads: “If you are Transgender, the answer you give can be different from what is on your birth certificate. You do not need a gender recognition certificate.”

First gender non-binary birth certificate issued in Mexico

Les comparto que el pasado 11 de febrero recibí mi acta de nacimiento NB. Les cuento un poco como fue el proceso. pic.twitter.com/biz6RkgkYQ — Fausto Martínez (@FaustoGlow) February 16, 2022

Mexico issued the country’s first birth certificate with a non-binary gender marker in what is a historical moment for the nation’s LGBTQ+ community. Activist Fausto Martínez received the groundbreaking document from the Civil Registry of Guanajuato on February 11, 2022.

Trans woman Susan Stryker was the keynote speaker at the Lesbian Lives Conference

The internationally renowned professor of gender, historian, author and filmmaker spoke out on solidarity and activism as she delivered the keynote speech at the renowned Lesbian Lives Conference. She highlighted Trans issues in lesbian studies and the lesbian community to a captivated audience.

Scotland published a new gender recognition reform bill

The Scottish Parliament has just published the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill: https://t.co/wuNUoBVuyq to simplify the process that lets trans men and trans women in Scotland change the sex on their birth certificate. #ReformTheGRA (1/4) pic.twitter.com/8FdNRZCH4x — Scottish Trans (@ScottishTrans) March 3, 2022

On March 2, a Gender Recognition Reform Bill was published in Scotland, which will amend the Gender Recognition Act of 2004 and will introduce new procedures for Transgender people to obtain a birth certificate with their correct gender. If passed, this legislation will make the lives of Trans people in Scotland much easier.

Non-binary gender identity legally recognised in Italy

I don't know if this is the firts time it happens, but a non-binary individual actually got their correct identity on documents without even doing any surgery or taking hormones IN ITALY.

I'm shocked but in a positive way.

This is a big step. pic.twitter.com/K7BifWCxBE — Koh ✿ (@kofleor) March 17, 2022

On March 7, the Court of Rome in Italy recognised a person’s gender identity as non-binary for the first time in the history of the country. In a big win for the LGBTQ+ community, the judge decided that non-binary individuals can have their legal gender recognised without the need to undergo gender-affirming surgery or hormone therapy.

Gender-affirming care bill advanced in Hawaii

Hawaii HB2405 has been passed! It now goes to the Hawaii senate. This bill will mandate medical necessity coverage for transgender people for procedures that have previously been deemed cosmetic, such as hair removal, facial feminization surgery, voice therapy, and more! pic.twitter.com/wJMqa9J3CZ — Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) March 9, 2022

On March 8, the House of Representatives in Hawaii passed a bill requiring medical insurers to cover gender-affirming treatments for Trans people. Only two representatives of the Democratic-controlled House voted against the bill, making its approval almost unanimous. The next step is for the law, officially called HB 2405, to go to the senate and if passed, health insurance companies in Hawaii will be legally required to provide financial cover for our Trans brothers and sisters.

Rebecca Tallon de Havilland became Dublin Pride’s Grand Marshal for St Patrick’s Day parade

We're excited to announce #trans icon @BexDeHavilland as the official Grand Marshal for our 'Inclusion' pageant at the annual @stpatricksfest Parade! ☘️🌈#SPF22 Photograph by Hazel Coonagh, commissioned for 'Living' World AIDS Day project by @GCNmag & @HIVIreland. pic.twitter.com/gCOZAM2bEb — Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride (@DublinPride) March 8, 2022

The former GCN cover star and iconic Trans woman led Dublin Pride’s ‘Inclusion’ pageant at the 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade. The pageant highlighted the benefits of a having diverse society and outlined the role we as a nation play in promoting diversity, equality and inclusion worldwide.

Lia Thomas became a champion

Trans woman Lia Thomas was crowned a victor on March 17 when she swam the 500-yard freestyle champion at the US collegiate championships in Atlanta. Despite fierce pressure from mass media and politicians alike, Thomas thrived in competition and made history as the first Transgender athlete to win a US college swimming championship.

Happy Trans Day of Visibility 2022 to all of our readers!