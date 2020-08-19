Three trans influencers horrifically attacked and mocked by a group of men in Los Angeles

Three trans women were brutally assaulted, robbed and verbally mocked by a group of men on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.

While waiting for an uber on Tuesday night, influencers Eden the Doll, Jaslene White Rose and Joslyn Flawless were accosted by a group of men. After an unnamed assailant stole one of their phones, they chased after him to retrieve their property, however the attacks grew more violent as onlookers did nothing to intervene.

One of the men recorded the entire attack and posted it to social media as an Instagram live video. The footage shows the group verbally insulting the women and laughing when Flawless, who recently underwent hip surgery, falls to the ground.

Flawless reshared footage of the attack on her own Instagram page. She wrote, “He held a crow bar to my face and threatened to kill me unless I stripped my shoes off and gave him my jewelry and all my processions. He said if I was trans he would kill me. He then forced me to hold his hand while he looks for my friends to kill them for being trans.”

The influencer further shared, “Meanwhile men and women screaming that I’m a man and telling him to beat me. Please help us find them.”

According to the trans influencers, some onlookers in the Los Angeles street joined in with the men’s laughter while other people took photos and started filming. While the women pleaded with the crowd to call the police, White Rose was lying unconscious on the ground, however, others say they don’t see any blood so dismissed the women’s cries.

Eden the Doll shared on her Instagram story, “They mock me as I cry for help. This is the scariest moment of my life. I hear sirens and pray that we finally get saved. The cops stopped, looked and kept driving… my heart sank. I thought this was it. More people kept walking past us. No one is stopping no one is helping no matter how much I begged.”

Singer Zhavia Ward also posted the footage on her Instagram along with images of the men. She stated, “Last night my friends were targeted, attacked and robbed by a group of men. This is the reality of how trans women of colour are treated. This footage was recorded by the men on one of their lives and posted for their entertainment.”

Ward further wrote, “These men humiliated them, robbed them, threw scooters at one of them, knocked one of them unconscious and busted her head open, one pulled a knife on one of them and threatened to kill her. This is not okay and will not be tolerated.”