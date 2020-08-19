Win weekend passes to the International Dublin Writers Festival and the opportunity to pitch your novel to leading agents

Are you an LGBT+ author working away on a book and could do with some advice, or have you finished the next big thing and just need the opportunity to pitch it to a leading agent? Well, the International Dublin Writers Festival is returning and looking to highlight queer voices.

Taking place from September 11 to 13, the IDWF is unique in that it is focused on writers, both established and aspiring, with an emphasis on building a supportive community, and sharing industry expertise on craft, on publishing, and marketing.

This year’s festival will be held online due to current restrictions, so anyone across the country and beyond can attend from the comfort of their own homes.

In an effort to support and encourage LGBT+ authors, our friends at the festival are offering:

Three free weekend passes to the online festival.

and

Two dedicated places for readers of GCN to pitch to a leading agent.

So what can winners of the weekend passes expect? This year the festival will focus on:

* What it takes to win as a writer

* Getting ready for success

* The writer’s journey

* Preparing for your readers

* Pitch that novel!

* Finding readers and reviewers.

Attendees can hear from speakers such as Niamh Campbell (Winner Sunday Times Short Story Award), Ferdia MacAnna on ‘Getting your story to screen’, US industry experts like Peter Miller (Global Lion Intellectual Property Management), Robin Cutler (Director IngramSpark, leading indie publisher), and dozens more.

During the Festival, any aspiring writers from GCN’s readership could have a chance to pitch to leading UK agent, Kate Nash. Kate would love to read “writing that transports us out of our isolation. Writing that gives us access to experiences and to places currently beyond our reach. We want to meet your irresistible characters and to walk in your worlds…And we want to be left yearning for more.”

So how can you win? If you would like the opportunity to pitch to Kate Nash, there are two places specifically for GCN readers put aside. These places are based on submissions, which you can find more details about here.

If you would like to win a weekend pass to the online festival, simply answer the question below. Closing date for the weekend passes competition is September 4.

(If you aren’t a competition winner this time around, but would still like to attend the International Dublin Writers Festival, you can visit their website here for more information.)

Question: What is the name of the leading UK agent you could have the opportunity to pitch to?