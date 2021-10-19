Trans staff at Netflix release list of demands as #CancelNetflix trends

It’s a turbulent time for Trans staff and allies at Netflix, so the ERG has written a list of demands they hope will be accepted after the staff walkout which takes place tomorrow, October 20.

The walkout was organised in response to the Dave Chappelle controversy in which Netflix defended giving space on their platform to The Closer, a comedy special that features transphobic content.

Its a pretty small ask, don't stream netflix during the walkout, there are other things you can watch. Even if its a small thing showing some solidarity with the trans netflix employees will still help. https://t.co/0hdqyzqD5L — Aranock, 4 of Ravens (@Aranock1) October 13, 2021

Since the controversy began, Netflix sent a memo around to staff doubling down on their stance and suspended three employees who voiced their upset at the company’s response by attending an executive meeting. Those employees have since been reinstated but another employee, who is reportedly Black and pregnant, has been fired for their part as the lead organiser of the mass staff walkout.

The walkout is still scheduled to go ahead, all while #CancelNetflix and #BoycottNetflix are trending. Some customers are planning to stay off the streaming service in solidarity during the walkout, but many are going one step further and cancelling their subscriptions altogether.

Bye @netflix @netflixcan. I've been a paid Netflix subscriber for well over a decade in two different countries but their current transphobic content and discrimination against trans employees is unconscionable and abhorrent. #CancelNetflix https://t.co/WJhTLlK3C3 pic.twitter.com/8qZeF2wOG9 — Emily C Taylor 💉💉 (@pentapod) October 15, 2021

I don't support transphobia. How about you?#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/wvvA51ANLr — Red Lori Bright Eyes, Please Vaccinate For Me (@RedloraineV) October 11, 2021

“The Trans* Employee Resource Group, which includes trans and non-binary colleagues as well as our numerous allies, wants Netflix to immediately take the steps below to begin to repair the relationship between the Company, our colleagues, and our audience,” the list of demands begins, as The Verge reports.

The demands by Netflix employees fall into three categories: Content Investment, Employee Relations and Safety and Harm Reduction.

It’s worth noting that the removal of the Chappelle comedy special did not specifically make the list of demands, perhaps because Netflix has already stated in no uncertain terms that Chappelle is too lucrative to lose.

Hmmm…..Netflix CEO argues that Chappelle’s new special, criticized as transphobic, is too popular to cancel https://t.co/1fFTO23Hoc #DaveChappelle pic.twitter.com/ttQbxqwKVH — Roger Hyttinen 🌈 (@rogerhyttinen) October 13, 2021

The demands include:

Create a new fund to specifically develop trans and non-binary talent

Hire trans and non-binary content executives, especially BIPOC, in leading positions

Recruit trans people, especially BIPOC, for leadership roles in the company (Director, VP, etc.) and promote an inclusive environment for them

Eliminate references/imagery of transphobic titles or talent inside of the workplace, including but not limited to murals, posters, room names, swag

Acknowledge the harm and Netflix’s responsibility for this harm from transphobic content, and in particular harm to the Black trans community

Add a disclaimer before transphobic titles that specifically flag transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, hate speech, etc. as required

Suggest trans-affirming content alongside and after content flagged as anti-trans

