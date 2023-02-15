Trans Witches Are Witches gaming bundle launched as alternative to Hogwarts Legacy

A group of 56 queer creators has launched the Trans Witches Are Witches gaming bundle as an alternative to the recently released video game Hogwarts Legacy. The bundle includes a curated catalogue of games, zines, short stories, music and other content on magical witchcraft and wizardry.

Curated by gaming outlet Kritiqal, the Trans Witches Are Witches bundle offers a total of 69 magical indie games for $60, the same price as the video game Hogwarts Legacy, which was released by WB Games on Friday, February 10.

Since it was announced, Hogwarts Legacy has been marred with controversy due to the fact that purchasing it means lining the pockets of Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has faced widespread criticism for her transphobic views. Moreover, the newly released game has also faced backlash due to the inclusion of anti-semitic tropes and the franchise’s first trans character, which many have described as “tone deaf” and “ungenuine”.

Introducing the Trans Witches are Witches bundle🧙‍♀️ – 69 magical works from LGBTQ+ creators

– $60, or the price of one AAA wizard game

– proceeds split evenly between participants

– no TERFs allowed Reject Hogwarts Legacy's bigotry and support indie devs: https://t.co/fPeFW1NAVT pic.twitter.com/1gMkT7Triq — KRITIQAL | pitches open 📨 (@_KRITIQAL) February 10, 2023

As an alternative, the creators of Trans Witches Are Witches promise, as specified in the official description on their website, “a bundle of witchcraft and wizardry without the transphobia, antisemitism, and alt-right grifters. Reject Hogwarts Legacy’s bigotry and support independent LGBTQ+ creators.”

Some highlights of the bundle include What’s Wrong With the Girls’ Staircase, a short story about trans witchcraft; Casting Hearts, a visual novel in which gamers can enjoy a crystal ball date with their witch girlfriend; and TOMBS: Toot On My Balls Skeleton, a queer skeleton sex game.

The bundle is available for purchase at this link until Friday, February 24, and in case you can’t afford to splurge $60 on it, the creators are also offering an ‘Apprentice Edition’ for only $10. At the time of writing, the bundle has already raised over $132,000, which will be then split evenly among its queer creators.