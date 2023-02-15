Competition: Win tickets to new queer Irish musical Gold in the Water plus meal at Roberta’s

GCN is thrilled to offer one lucky reader the chance to win four tickets to the Gala Dublin Opening of the fabulous new Irish musical Gold in the Water at Project Arts Centre on Sunday, March 12 at 4pm. Not only that, but the winner will also be treated to either brunch before or dinner after the show at Roberta’s!

Gold in the Water tells the story of Bart and Harvey and the unexpected arrival of a mysterious goldfish! This brand-new Irish musical is a quirky, funny, life-affirming extravaganza for musical theatre lovers, thrill-seeking pet owners, and audiences young and old.

The fabulous production runs at Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Wicklow from February 25 to March 5, before opening at Project Arts Centre, Temple Bar, Dublin from March 10 to 26, and is suitable for audiences aged eight and above.

The queer Irish musical is created by Shane O’Reilly with Paul Curley, composed by Denis Clohessy and directed by Ronan Phelan. It stars Clare Barrett, Oliver Flitcroft, Kate Gilmore, Domhnall Herdman, Matthew Malone, Rachel O’Byrne, and more, and is going to be a guaranteed great night out!

For more information or to get your hands on tickets, see www.goldinthewatermusical.com.

Announcing GOLD IN THE WATER, a funny, life-affirming new musical premiering on 2023 with @mermaidarts @projectarts and @TheArkDublin 🐟🐟

Learn more and book now at https://t.co/j2XvOFoREG pic.twitter.com/2vTMF1bzTq — GoldInTheWater (@GoldInTheWater) January 18, 2023

Our competition winners will also enjoy a delicious meal at Roberta’s, the award-winning glasshouse restaurant and bar located in the 19th-century steel-frame Dollard Printworks Building in the heart of Temple Bar.

The light-filled restaurant features a delicious New York Italian menu, served beneath the bespoke glass atrium ceiling. The ground-to-ceiling windows offer unbeatable views of the River Liffey and allow you to enjoy drinks, weekend brunch and dinner with a view.

Spend your evening at the 360-degree bar under the stars or on the indoor terrace and explore the extensive selection of cocktails and wines.

To enter this fabulous competition, simply answer the question below:

What Dublin venue will Gold in the Water show in?

The competition closes on February 24. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Terms and Conditions

The prize on offer is as stated. No cash alternatives and day and time restrictions apply.

The winner will receive four tickets to attend Project Arts Centre, Dublin on Sunday March 12. This is the Gala Dublin Opening and takes place at 4pm on that day. Prize admits four people to the show. Attendees must be aged 8 years and over. The tickets are not date transferable.

The Roberta’s prize is a brunch or dinner for four people, with one complimentary bottle of house wine for the group or two beers or two cocktails or two soft drinks per person. The brunch or dinner must be taken on Sunday March 12. Brunch can be taken before the Gala event or dinner can be taken after the Gala event and must be booked well in advance to avoid disappointment.

There will be photography and videography taking place at Project Arts Centre on the afternoon of the event. By attending, you agree that your images may be used in publicity and/or on social media, solely in relation to the promotion of Gold in the Water. Except in the case of children under 18 years, in which case parent or guardian permission will be sought by the photographer in attendance. You reserve the right to request no images are used at all. Please inform the photographer on arrival.

Should the event on the day specified be cancelled for any reason, alternative dates for both the event and the dinner will be offered. Should the entire run of the production be cancelled for any reason, both prizes become null and void.

