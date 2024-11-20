Why it's important to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) takes place every November 20, inviting people to pause, mourn, and remember all of the lives that were cut short due to acts of anti-trans violence.

This important tradition began in 1999 when transgender activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith created a vigil to honour the memory of Rita Hester, a Black transgender woman and activist from Massachusetts, who was passionate about education on transgender identities. She was murdered in 1998, and despite being a well-known figure in her community, the media largely ignored her death.

Smith organised a candlelit vigil to commemorate her life and all of those lives tragically lost to anti-trans violence.

Smith said: “Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence. I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. With so many seeking to erase transgender people — sometimes in the most brutal ways possible — it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice.”

Following the inaugural event, TDOR vigils emerged across the world. Now, every year on November 20, TDOR vigils organised by LGBTQ+ community centres and places of worship honour all transgender people whose lives were ended due to anti-trans violence.

Every day, transgender people face systemic discrimination, social rejection, and violence fueled by ignorance and prejudice. According to the Transgender Europe and Central Asia (TGEU) annual report, at least 350 trans people were killed globally this year between October 2023 and September 2024, and the overwhelming majority of victims were Black trans women and sex workers.

This year’s data indicates that one in four of those killed were under the age of 25. The report also shows that 93% of victims were Black and migrant trans women of colour, a 14% increase from last year.

Moreover, violence against transgender people is often misreported or underreported, so these numbers are likely much higher. In the face of silence and erasure, worldwide vigils serve as an opportunity to amplify trans voices and demand justice.

Locally, UCD is hosting their annual Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil on Wednesday, November 20. The event will include speeches from chaplaincy and from the UCDSU, and attendees will be offered tea, coffee, biscuits and pizza.

Maynooth Pride is holding a vigil from 3:00-5:00pm in the Silken Thomas room upstairs in the SU Info Centre to honour everyone in the transgender community who has been victims of violence and discrimination.

Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) is hosting its annual candlelit service at 6:30pm at the Dublin Unitarian Church on Saturday, November 23. The service will include readings, reflections and music to remember and celebrate all of the beautiful transgender people we have lost this year. Everyone in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as trans allies, are welcome to attend the evening service taking place at 112 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin.

While education has raised awareness about anti-transgender violence and new legislation has helped prosecute people who inflict violence in some parts of the world, a lot still needs to be down to ensure that such violence comes to an end.

The ongoing rise in hate towards transgender, gender-diverse, and non-binary people leads to further violence against these communities. TDOR serves a dual purpose of memoralising those lost to anti-trans hate and raising awareness about the systematic issues that contribute to this violence. It also offers an opportunity for allies to listen, learn, and offer solidarity with the trans community.

In addition to attending vigils and learning about the violence impacting the transgender community, allies can advocate for better media coverage of transgender identities and violence against trans communities and raise awareness about the urgent need to address transphobia.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed by the emotional weight of this day, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people to reach out to for support or advice or just to talk. Many offer instant messaging support.

Samaritans

SpunOut.ie

LGBT Helplines

The Switchboard

Dublin Lesbian Line

Belong To

TENI

Pieta House

Jigsaw

Mental Health Ireland

Garda Confidential Line