Brat Summer 2025: Charli xcx announces highly-anticipated Dublin and Belfast gigs

Charli xcx will be making her return to Ireland in 2025, with outdoor gigs in Dublin and Belfast. The Brat star will take over Malahide Castle on June 17, before playing as part of the Belsonic series the following day.

Queer musician The Japanese House, most famous for songs like ‘Touching Yourself’ and ‘Saw You in a Dream’, will join the concerts as a special guest. Earlier this year, she also featured on the remix of Charli’s hit ‘Apple’, released in October as part of the album Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

Special access to pre-sale tickets for the gig in Malahide Castle has already been granted to Mastercard users, as of 12pm on Wednesday, November 20. General sale will commence at midday on Friday, November 22, priced from €59.90.

Those looking for Belfast tickets can sign up for pre-sale now, which starts on Thursday at 12pm, before general sale the next day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCD Productions (@mcdproductions)

Charli xcx travels to Dublin and Belfast following a hugely successful 2024. Brat, her sixth studio album, was released in June, not only becoming a chart-topping success but also making a mark on the cultural zeitgeist of the year. The bold campaign has seen the artist cause roadblocks around the world with her pop-up PARTYGIRL DJ sets, break the internet with viral videos and surprise collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish, Rachel Sennott and Lorde, and give a particular shade of lime green new social significance.

The star also co-headlined shows in arenas across the US and Canada alongside gay artist and friend Troye Sivan. The SWEAT tour took place following Charli’s Brat run in the UK, which was enjoyed by sold-out crowds in every venue.

Now fans have a chance to catch Charli xcx performing her iconic club classics in Ireland, and add an extra special event to their Pride month celebrations. Don’t miss out on what may be one of the biggest occasions on next year’s gay calendar!