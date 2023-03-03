Transgender woman victim of violent attack in Cork

On Tuesday, February 21, a transgender woman was reportedly the victim of a violent attack in Cork. The alleged assault took place on Skehard Road in Blackrock at approximately 1:30pm and is suspected to have had a hate-related motive.

The victim, who is in her 40s, is said to have been walking in the area when a car pulled up beside her. At least two men emerged from the vehicle and approached her, one of which was carrying a crutch.

According to reports, she was beaten by the armed assailants, suffering several lacerations to her head and a suspected fractured hand. The attackers fled the scene in the car before Gardaí arrived, and the woman was brought to hospital for treatment.

Gender Rebels Cork has commented on the matter, saying the group is “deeply concerned” by the attack and the rising violence against trans people.

“We can confirm that this was an unprovoked attack on a member of our community, who is a transgender woman, and that the attack was very likely fuelled by transphobia. She is staying at an undisclosed place to ensure her safety,” the organisation stated.

Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault and have traced the woman’s movements and interactions in the minutes before the incident. It is understood that CCTV footage from businesses in the area will play a key role in the inquiry.

The violent encounter came just one day after a gay social media influencer, David Babington, was the victim of a similar attack in Cork. Known online as Material Boy, the 43-year-old claims to have been “gay-bashed” while on his way to the Imperial Hotel in the city centre.

As described through several Instagram stories, Babington said that when passing a pub, a man in his 40s started shouting homophobic slurs at him before assaulting him. An Garda Síochána confirmed that two men had been arrested on the night of the alleged incident, though there was no record of an assault being reported at the location.