Watch: New Gucci ad featuring Elliot Page is an ode to self-acceptance and love in all its forms

When it was announced on February 22 that Elliot Page would be the newest face of the Gucci Guilty campaign, fans rejoiced with excitement. The luxury brand has now released the images and videos from its latest campaign on social media, offering a look at Page, Julia Garner and A$AP Rocky, and let me tell you… they are gorgeous!

The caption of one post reads, “Elliot Page, Julia Garner and A$AP Rocky star in the new Gucci Guilty campaign. An ode to self-acceptance, friendship, and love in all its forms, the campaign invites each of us home–a metaphorical place where we are free to let our authentic selves be seen.”

Another post is a seductive video promo to the tune of ‘Life is but a Dream’ by The Harptones. The clip draws you right in from the get-go with its dazzling display of costumes, set design and love.

The caption reads, “Julia Garner, Elliot Page and A$AP Rocky co-create a world of open-hearted bliss in the new Gucci Guilty campaign. In this space of imagination, they celebrate the countless iterations of love, embodying self-acceptance and showing how openness unleashes the purest form of expression.”

Speaking about his experience during the shoot with ELLE Magazine, Page shared, “I had never done a campaign before, so I felt a tad shy at the beginning, to be honest, but Rocky and Julia are the loveliest people, and upon meeting them, my nerves evaporated. They are big-hearted, kind, sincere, hilarious, and grounded.”

The star was then asked if he had any advice or tips for any young person navigating the spotlight, or even day-to-day challenges, and identity struggles. His response is an inspiring reminder of why he is an amazing trans advocate:

“My advice would be to love yourself with all of your might, you don’t need to have all the answers right away, and no one should pressure you to give them. Figuring out who you are while so many are watching, offering their thoughts and opinions, can be not just challenging, but dangerous and painful.

“It is important to be gentle and kind with yourself. If you have people who you trust and can turn to for support, do that. Community changes the game and you are not alone…

“I tortured myself for so long with toxic questions stemming from internalized transphobia [and] queerphobia, holding myself back, instead of letting go of all that noise, taking a deep breath, and allowing myself to fully exist in the here and now.”

The enormously popular brand has stated that “Every encounter with the Gucci Guilty Pour Femme and Pour Homme fragrances extends a loving invitation to explore, create, and connect to our truest selves from the safety of our hearts.” Judging by the incredible launch, it’s hard not to agree!