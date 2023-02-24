Fans rejoice as Elliot Page revealed as newest face of Gucci

On Wednesday, February 22, 36-year-old actor, director, producer, author and trans icon Elliot Page was revealed as part of the latest Guilty Gucci campaign. This will be the first time that Page will star in a fragrance commercial, with the announcement coming through an Instagram post by Gucci Beauty.

Page will appear in the new campaign alongside infamous rapper and Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, as well as Inventing Anna‘s leading lady, Julia Garner.

The trio will join other high-profile personalities – including queer favourites Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus – on the list of celebrities who have been the face of a Gucci campaign.

Featuring a stunning portrait of the multitalented star, the caption reads: “Oscar-nominated actor, director and producer Elliot Page stars alongside A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner in the new Gucci Guilty campaign”.

After the announcement, fans have taken to social media to rave about the latest news.

“He’s so cute”, commented one fan. Another applauded the brand, saying, “we love inclusivity”.

“My heart is bursting with joy that Elliot Page is the new face of Gucci,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Rocky, Garner, and Page personify an ode to self-acceptance, friendship and love in all its forms through a story of tenderness, imagination, and curiosity,” states Gucci’s press release.

Gucci Guilty has been a signature fragrance on the Gucci Beauty portfolio since 2010, with the full release of the new campaign coming on March 1 – mark your calendars!

The announcement comes less than three months after the Umbrella Academy star revealed the cover of his highly anticipated memoir, which will be released on June 6.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body,” said Page via an Instagram post.