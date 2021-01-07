Tri With Pride: Get involved with a new to duathlon training programme for the LGBTQ+ community

Karina Murray of Sporting Pride tells us all about Tri With Pride – a terrific new training programme for the community.

For those of you looking to challenge yourself and get fit in 2021, the perfect opportunity is here in the form of this exciting new training programme. This introduction to duathlon consists of a six-week tailored running and cycling programme that offers LGBTQ+ community members and allies an opportunity to work their way up from complete beginner to fully fledged duathletes in a matter of weeks. Without the swim this is the perfect opportunity to try the sport out while the swimming pools are closed and the open water is freezing!

To keep everyone safe, all training will be completed virtually, with the programme designed to ensure participants can train within a 5km radius of their homes. Turbo sessions (indoor cycling) will be facilitated by the highly experienced professional coach, Gary Crossan, on a weekly basis. Not everyone will have access to a turbo trainer so the programme also includes sessions for outdoor cycling.

Gary has kindly developed the entire programme to ensure it is suitable for beginner duathletes. Triathlon Ireland Development Officer, Nikki Bradley, will be hosting a weekly Zoom check-in to provide a safe space for everyone who signs up to keep in touch, share their progress updates, and connect with their peers who are on the same journey.

Ask anyone who participates in physical activity with LGBTQ+ sports clubs how they feel about their club and they will tell you how beneficial their participation has been for a number of reasons, including increased fitness, new friendships, and a feeling of connection to their LGBTQ+ peers. Although you won’t be able to train in person with the other participants (not just yet but watch this space!) you will be travelling the same path – coming across similar obstacles and finding ways to overcome them to complete the programme. You will still be able to meet virtually, which brings its own benefits in terms of connecting with others from across the whole of Ireland.