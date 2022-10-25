Tributes pour in for LGBTQ+ icon Leslie Jordan who tragically passed away

A plethora of stars and fans paid tribute to LGBTQ+ icon Leslie Jordan after it was reported that he tragically passed away at the age of 67.

On Monday, October 24, TMZ reported that the Will & Grace actor died due to a “medical emergency” caused by his car crashing into the side of a building. The news was later confirmed by Jordan’s agent David Schaul in an official statement, in which he said that the world would be “definitely a much darker place today” without his “love and light”.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” Schaul continued. “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Leslie Jordan had an impressive career across television, film and theatre, with legendary performances on shows like American Horror Story and Will & Grace, which led him to win a Primetime Emmy Award. His Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes expressed his sorrow over the tragic death on Twitter, saying: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him.”

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

“There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend,” he concluded.

The LGBTQ+ community also fondly remembers Jordan for becoming the official “quarantine comedian” during the Covid pandemic. The actor went viral on multiple occasions on TikTok and Instagram thanks to his hilarious daily lockdown updates, in which he engaged in various activities including exercising, showing off his cats or telling anecdotes about his showbiz life.

RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wNltHsrVkt — soul. (@nottodayyoubum) October 24, 2022

Heartwarming tributes poured in from many stars who worked with Leslie Jordan in the past and who shared how kind, generous and talented the actor was. “My sweet Leslie… Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you,” wrote singer Demi Lovato in their Instagram stories. “I’m so glad we remained friends after meeting not long ago… I’m so honoured to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel.”

My heart is heavy but happy! Your mission is now complete! Job well done honey, you left a beautiful mark! May we forever laugh at the memories you left behind❤️🙏🏾. Rest well honey! #lesliejordan pic.twitter.com/wHezI4bl1b — Tabitha Brown (@IamTabithaBrown) October 24, 2022

Actress Lynda Carter also took to Twitter to pay her tribute, sharing: “Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

The official RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account also shared a message, reading: “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”