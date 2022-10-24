9 asexual characters in media that you need to know

With LGBTQ+ representation in media reaching new heights, it is easy to overlook the importance of some lesser known characters. Most people can think of a fictional person that accurately and respectfully represents what it is like to be bisexual, such as DC’s new Superman Jon Kent, or perhaps what it’s like to be Transgender, as seen through Laverne Cox’s Sophia Burset in Orange Is The New Black. However, is it just as simple to think of asexual characters?

Although there are many characters that are speculated to be ace, this list gives you examples of confirmed asexual characters seen in TV shows, video games, books and comics.

Yelena Belova, Black Widow – Marvel Comics

Being the second character to use the Black Widow name, Yelena’s first appearance was in an Inhumans comic published in 1999, and she later even had her own three-issue mini-series called Black Widow: Pale Little Spider. In this mini-series, Yelena has a conversation with another character where they ask her if she is a lesbian, to which she replies with, “No I’m not a lesbian, I’m not anything.” In 2021, writer David K Grayson confirmed her asexuality, officially making her the first confirmed asexual character in the Marvel Universe!

Maya – Borderlands 2

Maya is a playable character in Borderlands 2 and 3 and has various interactions with other characters throughout the games. With Borderlands being an adult game series, there are often sexual comments said by the characters, yet fans began to notice that Maya lacked such dialogue. After a speculations arose surrounding Maya’s sexuality, Anthony Burch, writer of the successful game series, confirmed her orientation on his Ask.fm.

Lord Varys – Game Of Thrones

Also known as the ‘Master of Whispers’, Lord Varys is a notable character throughout Game of Thrones. It is no secret that he is a eunuch, with many characters mocking him for it. Yet, we see in the series that eunuchs are still able to be sexually active, with Grey Worm being an example of this. In season four, Varys admits that he was never interested in girls or boys, stating “besides, the absence of desire leaves one to pursue other things.”

Liv Flaherty – Emmerdale

In this long-running soap opera, Liv made history for asexual representation in TV. There is a scene where she opens up to another character, Belle, about her sexual orientation, saying that it would be easier if she liked a boy, but she “has nothing” romantically. Later in the series, she grows increasingly worried that she experiences no sexual attraction toward people. One of the show’s writers confirmed that she was looking into various stories about people who identify as asexual in order to write the character of Liv, and wants young people to know that there is no rush or pressure to label themselves.

Kamai – Beyond the Black Door

Although there are various books that claim to have supporting characters identifying as asexual Beyond the Black Door features a main character by the name of Kamai that openly explores their asexuality. Asexuality as a theme is advertised in this story via the book’s blurb, along with the young adult dark fantasy theme, describing Kamai as a “Soulwalker”. One fan reviewed the book, expressing their love for how the author described the protagonist’s “journey from internalised aphobia to self-love”. If you’d love to see more LGBTQ+ representation in literature, check out our list of queer books to read!

Parvati Holcomb – Outer Worlds

Parvati is a supporting character seen in the video game Outer Wilds and is an honest representation of asexuality in video games. There is a mission the game player can do which gives the you the opportunity to play matchmaker and find a date for Parvati who is extremely shy. When she reveals that she experiences no sexual attraction, there is an option for the player to relate to her, therefore allowing people to acknowledge their own asexuality. The creator of this character wanted to give this character a “personal voice” by relating back to her own experiences as someone who identifies as asexual, bringing a more honest look into sexual orientation in video games.

SPONSORED CONTENT



Todd Chaves – Bojack Horseman

Todd is possibly one of the only characters in TV history that very openly talks about his asexuality. In a scene where he is having ice cream with Emily, she asks him if he is gay which he denies and proceeds to say “I don’t know what I am, I think I might be nothing.” When she asks if he is asexual, he explains that he doesn’t like labels, yet even with this comment, viewers believe that he expresses his asexuality in a very casual and honest form.

Dionysus – The Wicked + The Divine

The The Wicked + The Divine series has had numerous LGBTQ+ characters featured throughout its comic issues, so it is no surprise that they had a character openly admit that he is asexual. Issue 26 features a conversation between Dionysus and Urdr where Dionysus says that sexual attraction is “not a thing” for him. It is also stated that he is not aromantic, as he displays romantic attraction towards another character in the series.

Esperanza Cruz – Legends of Tomorrow

Esperanza is known as the first asexual superhero featured on TV, a revelation that was announced through a short but sweet scene in the seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow. In it, another character Zari begins to playfully ask if Esperanza would be interested in any men or women in their collective, which she shuts down. Afterwards, she jokes saying that the aliens that abducted her had messed her up, to which Zari reassures her that it is normal, and describes asexuality to her. Fans were very happy with the concise yet perfect description of asexuality, and how the whole scene panned out.

Although asexual representation is limited throughout media, it has not been forgotten about, and these characters are paving the way for further progress in the future.