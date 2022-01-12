9 wonderful queer books to get cosy with this cold cold winter

Two weeks into 2022 and you’re already giving up on your resolution to read more in this new year? Don’t do that just yet, we are here to help. We have a great list of queer books for you to choose from perfect for cosy winter reading.

With such cold weather outside, what’s better than a hot cup of tea, a warm blanket and a sprinkle of queer joy?

So no more excuses now. Just read on and pick your favourite.

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

From the author of the best-selling queer book Red White and Royal Blue, we get One Last Stop. The story follows two girls who fall in love on a subway commute in New York City. And if that wasn’t cute enough, one of them is a displaced-in-time queer activist from the 1970’s. A sweet romantic comedy about love and self-discovery that will have you hooked from the very first page.

Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar

This heartwarming love story between two Bengali girls will be a true joy to read. A popular girl who comes out as bisexual only to have her identity invalidated by her friends and an overachiever who wishes to become head girl strike a deal to ‘fake date’. Until, of course, it stops being fake.

Future Feeling by Joss Lake

If you’re looking for something a little more… peculiar, then Future Feeling is what you need to pick as your next read. It is a futurist satire that blends together sci-fi and fantasy traditions to describe an alternate future in which Trans characters embark on a journey towards healing. There are social media stars, witches, someone is hexed and the whole thing is viciously funny. What more could you possibly want?

Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

If we’re talking about cozy queer books, we absolutely have to mention Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, or better yet, this sequel that came out in 2021. The second book picks up where we left off and tells us all about Ari and Dante’s new life as they try to build their relationship. It is truly the most endearing queer story we could wish for.

Love in the Big City by Sang Young Park

A phenomenon in South Korea, this joyful novel is all about a gay millennial who desperately tries to escape loneliness in modern society. With his blunt and honest writing style, the author takes you on a journey to explore the queer scene in Seoul and he fills it with humour and so much emotion.

Any Way the Wind Blows by Rainbow Rowell

The final book of the beloved Simon Snow trilogy is finally here and we wouldn’t miss it for the world. This witty and hilarious series follows the adventures of a “chosen one” who isn’t really fit to be chosen and has an amazing vampire boyfriend.

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

For those of you who were confused by the word, according to Steven Rowley, a Guncle is a gay uncle who is also a former sitcom star and doesn’t know where to begin when an unexpected family tragedy leaves him as the only caretaker for his niece and nephew for the summer. Warning: don’t read this if you’re allergic to laughter.

The [Un]Popular Vote by Jasper Sanchez

If you’re looking for a Young Adult easy read, but you’re also very passionate about politics (what a weird combination), you should definitely check this out. Featuring a Trans boy who decides to run for student body president who is also the son of a Democrat Congressman who doesn’t want to accept his Trans identity, this book ends up being such a comfort read it will feel like a hug.

Skye Falling by Mia McKenzie

An independent Black queer woman with a mess of a personal life meets her “egg daughter”, aka the product of when she donated some of her eggs several years ago. Things get even more awkward when she discovers that the person raising the “egg” is a woman that she recently tried to pick up. It’s sweet, it’s witty and it’s funny, but this novel also doesn’t shy away from important topics.

With all these amazing titles, you have plenty of material to get working on your resolution to read more. Instead, if you are an avid reader and this is not enough for you, here’s another list of queer books we compiled some time ago. Now you just need to find some time, get cosy and enjoy.