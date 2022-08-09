Tributes pour in for iconic singer and actor Olivia Newton-John 

Iconic singer and actor Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully on Monday 8 August at the age of 73.

Her husband John Easterling announced the heartbreaking news via Instagram and Facebook yesterday saying “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

“Over her almost 60-year career in show-business, Olivia Newton-John left a mark in the industry that will not easily be forgotten.”

Irish fans may remember Olivia’s visit to Ireland a few years ago where she launched her Newbridge Museum of Style Icons exhibition.

Shortly after the news broke of Olivia’s passing, fellow celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the “Let’s Get Physical” singer.

Grease co-star John Travolta took to Instagram to share a moving message: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.”

We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Kylie Minogue shared a gorgeous black and white photo of the pair saying “Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will.”

She further stated that Olivia Newton-John “was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Mariah Carey also shared a touching tribute along with a photo of the pair singing together saying “I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard ‘I Honestly Love You’.” Songs like ‘Magic’, ‘Suddenly’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed.”

The singer also reminisced about being a fan of Newton-John fan saying “I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’. This is a moment I will never ever forget.”

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter said on Twitter: “I am crushed to hear that my friend @olivianj has died. She was a true light in this world and I loved all the times we worked together. My love goes out to her family and her friends. What a beautiful human.”

Fans of the hit television show Glee may remember Olivia’s iconic guest starring role in season one where she joined Sue Sylvester to sing a cover of ‘Physical’.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt on the show took to Twitter saying “Olivia Newton-John was one of the nicest people I was lucky enough to meet and work with on Glee. Such an amazing talent and beautiful soul.”

News of Olivia’s passing has prompted many people to share their condolences and love towards the late singer who impacted so many over her multi-decade career in show business.

Rest peacefully ONJ, your legacy will live on.