Two men charged with hate crime against three trans influencers attacked in LA

The district attorney’s office for Los Angeles County has filed charges against two men in connection with the assault of three trans women on August 17 in LA.

While waiting for an uber on Tuesday night, influencers Eden the Doll, Jaslene White Rose and Joslyn Flawless were accosted by a group of men.

One of the men recorded the entire attack and posted it to social media as an Instagram live video. The footage shows the group verbally insulting the women and laughing when Flawless, who recently underwent hip surgery, falls to the ground.

Flawless reshared footage of the attack on her own Instagram page. She wrote, “He held a crowbar to my face and threatened to kill me unless I stripped my shoes off and gave him my jewellery and all my processions. He said if I was trans he would kill me. He then forced me to hold his hand while he looks for my friends to kill them for being trans.”

In a statement, the DA’s office said that Carlton Alexander Callaway “faces one felony count each of grand theft from the person of another, second-degree robbery, criminal threats, attempted second-degree robbery, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.”

They added that Davion Anthony Williams “faces one felony count each of grand theft and assault with a deadly weapon, rideshare scooter.”

If convicted as charged, Callaway faces up to 13 years and four months in state prison, while Williams faces up to eight years and four months in prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division.

A third man was arrested two days after the attack for alleged extortion but he has not been charged. A law official said “Walker’s actions failed to meet the threshold of a crime, as he did not try to use ‘force or fear’ against the women, but offered only to recover their property in exchange for money,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Callaway will appear in court this afternoon where he will be formally advised of the charges against him and will be asked to enter a plea. Bail has been set at $325,000.