Avoca Reaction's Queer Cabaret will celebrate 'legends, icons and stars' at Bow Lane this month

Following the success of their glorious return to the stage last month, The Queer Cabaret at Bow Lane are proud to present their next instalment. The theme for this months show is ‘Legends, Icons and Stars’.

Each of the stellar cast will be paying tribute to their queer icons in this cabaret spectacular. Anyone who’s seen the Queer Cabaret in action before will know that we don’t mess around. You can expect a high octane queer spectacle featuring some of Ireland’s top queer talent.

The show will be hosted by Avoca Reaction, Ireland’s premier non-binary drag entity. Avoca is known for their live vocals and high energy hosting style, guaranteed to work the crowd up into a lather. Joining Avoca on the night are The Queer Cabaret Family, a delectable selection of the best and brightest queer stars on the scene.

Queen of Quarantine winner Ariana Grindr will be serving live vocals and her signature shady style of comedy. Donegal’s number one eucharistic minister Maran Mary The 6th is a folk singing, guitar playing drag superstar.

The showstopping death dropping sensation Coco Chanel No. 5 will be there to steal your hearts as well as your fella. Goblins Goblins Goblins will be bringing his own brand of wacko stand-up meet performance art.

They are also delighted to have our extra special guest: Annie Queeries. Annie is a relatively new edition to the Dublin drag scene but she’s already been snatching wigs and trophies, taking home the top prize at HAUS OF W.I.G’s competition earlier this year.

The safety and comfort of the audience are of the highest importance to the Queer Cabaret and Bow Lane so they will be following government guidelines and strictly adhering to social distancing. They have put the following measures in place to ensure that everyone has a safe and comfortable experience:

The show will be fully seated. Tickets will be sold by table (like at a table quiz), group sizes ranging from 4-12 people;

Bow Lane will be operating table service for drinks;

The show will operate at a reduced capacity and all tables will be minimum 1 metre apart in accordance with guidelines;

There will be no audience interaction from performers with social distancing in place on stage and off;

We are asking that patrons bring their own face coverings and to practice social distancing from other groups on the night.

You can book your table now by emailing [email protected]. Tickets are €20 and will be sold by the table, minimum group bookings of 4.

Your €20 ticket includes a delectable and substantial main course. So get a gang together and join us for the triumphant return of the queerest show in town.