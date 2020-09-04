Here are the rumoured queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6

The world of RuPaul’s Drag Race truly never stops spinning and with All Stars season 6 rumoured to already be in production, here are the queens who might be making a fierce return.

While there might not be any official word on the filming of All Stars season 6, the starring queens are rumoured to already be chosen. The iconic drag artist Phi Phi O’Hara responded to fans asking whether she would return with, “I’ll never do All Stars ever, they don’t deserve me. But I know the cast of 6…………………and……..well…..”

I'll NEVER do All Stars EVER they don't deserve me. But I know the cast of 6…………………and……..well……🤐 https://t.co/UcjfrpxGPp — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 6, 2020

All Stars has presented many queens the opportunity to show their growth outside the show and bring some pipping hot tea along the way. After Phi Phi’s mysterious tweet, many people quickly began diving into a drag detective role and speculated over who might be returning.

It is believed that producers flew the queens out already, all of whom will be quarantining for “two weeks”. Based on this, fans are looking at social media for any radio silence and trying to figure out who might be making their return.

Here are the queens who are rumoured to star in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6:

Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)

Original Placement: 8th

Challenge Wins: 0

New York’s own “plus size Barbie” Jiggly Caliente would be an iconic addition to the series. Since her time on the show, she has been a vocal voice in the fight for trans rights and body positivity. With her musical talents and amazing personality, she promises a fierce competition ahead.

Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)

Original Placement: 7th

Challenge Wins: 0

Trinity K. Bonet is one of the fiercest lip sync assassins to star on the show. Her legacy on the show included sparking a much needed conversation around HIV when she shared her status with her season six sisters. From fashion, performances and personality, she brings the Holy Trinity and would be a welcome return.

Yara Sofia (Season 3 and All Stars 1)

Original Placement: 4th (Season 4), 5th/6th (All Stars 1)

Challenge Wins: 2

Similar to Alexis Mateo, it would be incredible to see Yara Sofia shine as her own queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6. In her original season, she became the third Miss Congeniality in the show’s history. Now with a potential return, she will definitely be aiming for finally getting into the top three spot.

Sonique (Season 2 and Holi-Slay Spectacular)

Original Placement: 9th (Season 2), 1st (Holi-Slay Spectacular)

Challenge Wins: 0

The gingerbread queen herself Sonique made herstory as the first queen to come out as trans on the show, paving the way for other contestants. It will be incredible to see her return and showcase her incredible growth after the show. Plus anyone who can truly bring the Slay in Holi-Slay deserves to highlight what other looks they have.

Jan (Season 12)

Original Placement: 8th

Challenge Wins: 0

There’s one thing Drag Race fans can agree on and that is Jan certainly left her mark on the show. Her bubbly personality and meme potential launched her into the hearts of many. Seeing her make her return to Jan it up once more would be epic.

Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)

Original Placement: 9th

Challenge Wins: 0

Though Rajah became defined by the drama during her season, this return to Drag Race All Stars 6 could be just her opportunity to get some Rudemption. Her high energy lip syncs were everything and would bring some fun energy to the show. Plus with the next rumoured queen, there might be some hints towards a potential storyline in the works.

Scarlet Envy (Season 11)

Original Placement: 10th

Challenge Wins: 1

If rumours are anything to go by, Scarlet might be sashaying into the werkroom once more to the excitement of her devoted fanbase. Her time on the show was sadly too short and seeing another run would be everything. And might there be tea brewing between Scarlet and Ra’Jah in the future?

Pandora Boxx (Season 2 and All Stars 1)

Original Placement: 5th (Season 2), 11th/12th (All Stars 1)

Challenge Wins: 0

Pandora’s Carol Channing impression on her season’s Snatch Game has gone down in herstory as an all-time favourite. Her quirky looks, wonderful charm, and hilarious humour make her a must to return. After leaving too on All Stars 1, she definitely deserves a comeback.

A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11)

Original Placement: 3rd/4th

Challenge Wins: 2

A’Keira definitely redefined what fans thought of the ‘Drag Race‘ pageant queen trope and put her own brand on it. With comedy and fierce looks to boot, she would be one to look out for on the show. When Gay Times asked if she would return, she replied, “All Stars is definitely a thought. Not a quick return, but eventually!”

Ginger Minj (Season 7 and All Stars 2)

Original Placement: Runner-up (Season 7), 8th (All Stars 2)

Challenge Wins: 3

Ginger Minj has proven herself to be one of the most legendary queens in RuPaul’s Drag Race, slaying season 7 and going up against the best in All Stars 2. She has shown to have it all: singing, acting, fashion, and personality. Though Alyssa sent her home on All Stars, a triumphant return might be her ticket to claiming the crown.

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Original Placement: 6th

Challenge Wins: 1

Rounding out the return of early-season queens, Jessica has been overdue a comeback on the show. With her sweetness and charm, she would be a great addition to Drag Race All Stars 6. Plus as a choreographer, makeup artist and singer, she would definitely slay the challenges.

If that wasn’t enough, Variety has also recently confirmed filming on Season 13 was wrapped up and production commenced on one of the spin-off shows. This is definitely an exciting time for Drag Race as it continues forward into a new era.