WATCH: Avoca Reaction's rendition of 'I'm Every Woman' is everything we need on International Non-Binary Day

While last Saturday we commemorated the fifth anniversary of the passage of progressive Gender Recognition legislation, an important part of the broadcast was highlighting the injustice still faced by the trans and non-binary community.

This was illustrated by numerous activists and performers, from an impassioned speech by Ollie Bell to a revolutionary rendition of Chaka Khan’s ‘Im Every Woman’ by Avoca Reaction, Ireland’s premiere non-binary drag entity.

Avoca wrote the lyrics and performed the song wearing a stunning outfit and signature make-up in the trans flag colours.

“Im every gender, I’m non-binary “Didn’t mean to confuse you straights, just happened naturally”

The song delivers a powerful message and is also a bop that you will be humming all day.

Watch Avoca’s amazing performance below and send this to all the enby’s in your life to wish them happy Non-Binary Day!

In their message, Ollie Bell from Trans and Intersex Pride perfectly surmised the shortcomings of GRA for non-binary people:

“The Gender Recognition Act passed in 2015 and I remember feeling quite upset and disappointed that there was no recognition for non-binary people but it was this that helped me come to terms with the fact that I was trans.

“It was the Gender Recognition Act and Marriage Equality that gave me the confidence I really needed to come out as non-binary and bisexual.

"People make change." Co-founder of @DubTrans, Ollie Bell is on hand with their own #GenderRec5YearsOn memories. Text GCN to 50300 to donate €4 or visit https://t.co/dQObw1DeBR. pic.twitter.com/42qQWkS1A6 — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) July 11, 2020

“It shows the vast majority of people in Ireland support LGBTQIA+ people and their rights.

“Seeing the power the community had when we came together and we fought for something made me realise that people make a change and that I wanted to become involved in the movement to Repeal the 8th Amendment and then go on to become a trans rights activist.

“The Gender Recognition Act wasn’t something that was just handed to us by politicians. It was won by an active and vibrant campaign led by trans people and it is this energy that we need to now go on and fight for recognition for non-binary people, intersex people and under 16s.

“Gender Recognition wasn’t the end of the struggle for trans rights, it was just the beginning.”

Happy Non-Binary Day, we love you!