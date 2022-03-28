Reality dating show The Ultimatum season 2 to star an all-queer cast

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a reality dating show brought to us by the makers of Love is Blind, is set to premiere on April 6. Although season one of the Netflix original show is yet to debut, it’s already been renewed for season number two, and it’s about to get queer up in here.

The predominantly-female cast has already been lined up, with all six season two couples coming from the LGBTQ+ community.

As the title subtly suggests, the couples are made up of conflicting partners; one who wants to get married and one who isn’t so sure. An ultimatum puts them in a ‘now or never’ situation, in which the couples must choose to marry or split after eight weeks.

Hosted by the faces of Love is Blind, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show follows the couples as they spend the first three weeks enduring a ‘trial marriage’ with one half of another couple in the same indecisive boat. With all six partnerships swapped around, the daters will get to know their fellow castmates and consider if they could be happy with someone new, or if they want their ‘happily ever after’ with the person they came with.

“It’s based in a very real relatable conversation and situation for many, many people — either you’ve been in that situation or you’ve known people who are in that situation,” Chris Coelen, the Ultimatum executive producer, told Variety.

“What’s fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons — ‘I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don’t want to repeat my past’ or ‘I’m not ready, I’m too young’ or ‘I need to be financially stable.’

“There may be some validity to some of those reasons, but the real reason is that they’re not sure that they want to marry this person that they’re with. Most of those things that they say are our excuses, and it’s very common.”

Season one of The Ultimatum will drop on Netflix on April 6, with more details of season two still to come.