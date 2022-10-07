Vegan Sandwich Co announces unexpected closure of all branches

Vegan Sandwich Co has announced that it will be closing its two remaining branches in Smithfield and Stephen’s Green.

The queer business took to Twitter to share the sad news, saying: “The last few months have truly been some of the most difficult since we started trading and I am so sorry to say that both Vegan Sandwich Co stores are now closed.”

The last few months have truly been some of the most difficult since we started trading and I am so sorry to say that both Vegan Sandwich Co stores are now closed. pic.twitter.com/J1TW3aMoIe — Vegan Sandwich Co (@vegansandwichco) October 5, 2022

Sam Pearson, the owner of Vegan Sandwich Co, stated that the rise in the cost of both ingredients and rent led to the heartbreaking decision.

“Week on week, costs have gone up. Every week I would get an email from a supplier saying something has got more expensive, one of our main ingredients doubled in price overnight. Our energy bills across the business have at least doubled, if not tripled.”

Pearson added: “We are also in a cost-of-living crisis – not just for businesses but for people as well, so people have less money to spend. All businesses are feeling that people are nervous. People don’t have as much income. It was a perfect storm of sales decreasing and costs increasing.”

The Vegan Sandwich Co originally began as a food stall in 2019, with Pearson later opening the company’s first store in Smithfield in 2020. It quickly became a prominent food spot in Dublin, employing 30 staff across its three stores who have unfortunately been let go due to the company entering liquidation.

Pearson stated: “To our current staff, I am so sorry, but I know you are all going to go on to great things and I will do my best to help you get there in any way that I can. If there is anyone out there looking for some incredible staff at all levels, let me know and I will put you in touch.”

Customers of the beloved spot have shared their sadness on Twitter, with one user saying: “Now the Vegan Sandwich Co is closed. That’s the third closure I’ve heard of this week. If you’ve got a small business you love, go give them some support. It’s going to be a tough couple of months.”