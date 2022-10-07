5 unmissable events happening this October

Are you bored of the shorter evenings and pumpkin-spiced everything? No need to worry! If Autumn is getting you down and you need something to pick you up, we have a list of fabulous queer events for you to enjoy this October.

National Coming Out Day with LGBT Ireland

LGBT Ireland is hosting a Drag Lunch to mark National Coming Out Day on October 11. The event will take place in All My Friends on Meath Street, from 12 pm to 2 pm. On the day, the fabulous Dublin drag duo Miss Taken and Miss Roots will be treating guests to some fine entertainment, paired with sambos and sweet treats. The event is free to attend, and you can register on eventbrite.

Lost Lace by Miriam McConnon and Jessica Traynor

Second on the list of October events of note is Lost Lace. Launching on October 15 at the Iveagh Gardens, the project commemorates the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a public art installation with a poetry recital from visual artist Miriam McConnon and poet Jessica Traynor.

The installation will also include contributions from families who have lost loved ones due to the virus. Members of the public were asked to share their stories on a website created for the installation. The outdoor project is made up of approximately ten thousand white roses placed around one of the fountains at the Iveagh Gardens. The exhibition launch will take place at 3 pm on October 15 and will remain in place for the following two weeks.

New LGBTQ+ Play UNGUARDED

Written and performed by Anthony Kinahan, UNGUARDED is a story of love, loss and families left behind. When a father’s life falls into disarray, he must overcome obstacles to ensure security for his family’s future. The Louth-based actor and theatre maker is highlighting the vulnerable position that LGBTQ+ families are placed in due to the lack of regulation over surrogacy in Ireland. The play will be on in the Droichead Arts Centre in Drogheda on October 6 and 7 at 8 pm. Watch the promo trailer for the event below!

Earth Rising, a three-day Eco Art Festival

IMMA (Irish Museum of Modern Art) presents Earth Rising, an Eco Art Festival celebrating people, place and planet, from October 21 to 23. Festival goers will be spoiled with events over the three days hosted by artists, architects, storytellers, biologists, performers, designers, musicians and filmmakers.

There will also be an eclectic variety of live music and food stalls for patrons to enjoy, with over 70 contributors to the festival. There will also be film screenings, as well as keynote speakers such as Losing Eden, Why Our Minds Need the Wild author Lucy Jones.

Tickets are free for this festival, and you can register on the IMMA website.

BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Exhibition The Library Project

The fourth issue of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! photographic magazine will be launched at The Library Project in Dublin. The launch will be held in the bookshop in Temple Bar on Friday, October 7 at 6 pm with an accompanying exhibition running from October 1 to 23. The launch will display works from acclaimed artists like AdeY, Tyler Udall and Michael Søndergaard. The magazine also includes work from ten photographers; Alexander Courtman, Greg Gorman and Kuba Świetlik, to name a few.

The publication includes competitions, courses, books, exhibitions, and an online platform to promote queer photography. The magazine and all artworks and artists’ books will be available for sale at the launch.

As a bonus, we’re including the ground-breaking Dirty Queers exhibition, featuring LGBTQ+ artists from around the world. The exhibition will be held at the Bateman Street Gallery, Soho, London on October 8 from 2 – 11 pm, as part of the London Art and Culture Festival. Dirty Queers is a glorious multimedia exhibition including photography, film, art and sculpture that was inspired by the recently increased attacks on the queer community in the media. On the day, there will be interactive immersive experiences as well as live art performances.

How’s that for a hefty list of October events to keep you busy this month? Check back with us soon for more news about fabulous queer events for you to attend!