Italy introduces new National LGBT+ Strategy ahead of far-right takeover

The outgoing government in Italy introduced the new ‘National LGBT+ Strategy 2022-25’, a three-year plan to combat discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The plan was passed just before the new far-right government is to be formed later this month.

Italian Minister of Family and Equal Opportunities Elena Bonetti announced the introduction of the new plan on October 6. The ‘National LGBT+ Strategy 2022-25’ is a 30-page document that aims to fight “all forms of intolerance and discrimination” against the queer community in Italy.

Among the recommendations are courses for teachers, doctors, police officers and prison guards to increase awareness of LGBTQ+ issues; suggestions to monitor homophobic and transphobic language in media; and the addition of anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination clauses in labour agreements.

As Minister Bonetti specified, the strategy “identifies the priorities in six areas: work, safety, health, education and sport, culture and media, monitoring and evaluation, and it indicates systemic actions to be developed.”

The minister added, “I hope the next government will implement what we have laid out.” The government of which she is part of is set to be replaced at the end of the month, when a new far-right government will be established as a result of the 2022 national elections that took place at the end of September.

Following the far-right election victory, leader of far-right party Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni is set to become the first female Prime Minister in the history of the Italian Republic. The party is well-known in Italy for using anti-LGBTQ+, anti-feminist and anti-immigrant rhetoric during their electoral campaign and before.

Meloni herself repeatedly employed narratives against the so-called “LGBT lobby” and “gender theory” to oppose the rights of LGBTQ+ Italian citizens. A spokesperson from Brothers of Italy, Isabella Rauti, spoke to Reuters about the new National LGBT+ Strategy, saying that it was wrong of a government on the way out to commit to a multi-year plan.

“I won’t comment on any of the merits, but for me it is the principle,” she said.