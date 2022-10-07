5 of the hottest hunks in horror

As Halloween quickly approaches, what better way to ease into the spooky spirit than by indulging in films that feature some scarily good looking actors? For those in the mood for a trick and a treat, GCN has compiled a list of the hottest hunks in horror, read on to find out who makes the cut!

Chris Hemsworth in Cabin in the Woods

Our first pick for the hottest hunks of the horror genre is Cabin in the Woods star Chris Hemsworth. Released in 2012, this movie follows Hemsworth and his fellow college pals when they retreat to a remote cabin in the forest. Little do they know, like every other non-self-aware horror character, the cabin holds a more sinister purpose.

The group, led by this Home and Away alum, fall victim to the antics of a litany of monsters controlled by technicians in an underground facility. As you do. What arguably makes the gore from this flick more digestible is the scenes of this horror hunk, along with his co-star Jesse Williams (another notable mention for this list) in all their glory.

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

Daniel Kaluuya has had our hearts in his hand ever since appearing as Posh Kenneth in Skins – though his character back then was more boyishly charming than hunky. Ten years later, Kaluuya sky-rocketed to horror hunk status with his acclaimed performance in Get Out. What makes him so attractive in this movie is his intelligent thinking, which (spoiler alert!) eventually keeps him alive. Analytical thinking skills are an attractive trait in any partner – meaning Daniel’s on this list for his beauty and his brains.

Christophe Paou in Stranger By the Lake

As the curator of this list and in the interest of transparency, it’s only fair that I admit favouritism for this next pick. They say the gays have an agenda, and mine is getting to know the moustache man from the French cruising beach – which is the setting for this movie.

Stranger By the Lake follows Frank, a regular visitor to a nude beach, a popular cruising destination in the area. He befriends and is instantly attracted to the handsome Michel (played by Christophe Paou), also a frequent visitor to the beach. One evening, Frank sees Michel drowning another man in the water and, even though he’s terrified, he still can’t resist Michel’s appeal. He’s dead right; I’d turn a blind eye too.

Christian Bale in American Psycho

Any list of the hottest hunks of horror would be absolutely erroneous if it didn’t mention Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. The morning routine monologue doesn’t only offer great skincare advice, but a good look at Bale’s god-like physique. The movie is based on a novel of the same name and follows the double life led by one New York City investment banker. Patrick Bateman, the original finance bro. That alone secures his spot in this hottest hunks of horror list.

Skeet Ulrich in Scream

The final choice for this esteemed list is Skeet Ulrich in Scream. Ulrich plays Billy Loomis, the boyfriend of the lead scream queen Sidney Prescott. The pair have their ups and downs throughout the series, for reasons I can’t say in the interest of avoiding spoilers. Though what’s important here is the perfectly gelled floppy hair this horror hunk can seamlessly pull off. He has the perfect look: that of a damaged guy you think you can fix, but really can’t. After watching this movie at a very impressionable age, this ’90s heartthrob is the reason I find myself rooting for every movie villain ever. You know what they say, you never forget your first.

