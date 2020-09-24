The Village People lead singer threatens to sue anyone who suggests Y.M.C.A is about gay sex

Lead singer for the Village People has threatened legal action against media outlets and other groups who suggest the song ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is about “illicit gay sex.”

In a Facebook post, the Village People’s policeman Victor Willis strongly shut down rumours ‘Y.M.C.A.’ was linked to the subject of gay cruising or any other sexual activity. The straight frontman has previously claimed that the group’s early songs, such as ‘In The Navy’ and ‘Macho Man’, were intended to be universal rather than solely about queer experiences.

Willis stated on Facebook, “I wrote 100% of the lyrics to ‘Y.M.C.A.’, so I ought to know what my song is about. ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is one of the most iconic songs in the world. I will not stand idle and allow it to be defamed.”

“I will sue the next media organisation, or anyone else, that falsely suggests ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is somehow about illicit gay sex. Get your minds out of the gutter please! It is not about that,” Willis continued.

Willis left the Village People in 1980 and got caught within a lengthy legal battle over copyrights to the group’s songs. After a ten year law suit with Henri Belo, a gay man who created many of the iconic looks, the policeman returned to the band in 2017.

Speaking with news.com.au following his return, Willis shared the inspiration for ‘Y.M.C.A.’, “It was not written to be a gay song because of the simple fact I’m not gay. I wrote it about hanging out in urban neighbourhoods in my youth. ‘You can hang out with all the boys’ was a term about me and my friends playing basketball at the Y. But I wanted to write a song that could fit anyone’s lifestyle. I’m happy the gay community adopted it as their anthem, I have no qualms with that.”

Following an online reaction to Trump’s use of ‘Y.M.C.A.’ at his rally, Willis wrote on Twitter, “As I’ve said before, Donald Trump use is perfectly legal so I won’t be suing the President. However, I will sue the next newspaper that falsely claim my lyrics are somehow about gay sex. It is not.”

The Village People took part in Global Pride 2020 with their first virtual performance of ‘Y.M.C.A.’.