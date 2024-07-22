Ahead of Heartstopper Season 3’s release later this year, Netflix has just dropped another sneak peek clip to build anticipation. The new episodes will land on the streaming platforms on October 3, and fans can get a glimpse of what to expect in the brand-new teaser.

In the short video shared to social media on July 20, the show’s characters can be seen partying as Romy’s upbeat track ‘Enjoy Your Life’ plays in the background. While they dance to the music together in a group, Tao (William Gao) can be seen taking more than a sip from Elle (Yasmin Finney)’s drink, and Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) lock eyes adoringly in the middle of the room.

Imogen (Rhea Norwood), Sahar (Leila Khan) and Isaac (Tobie Donovan) also feature, before leading couple Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) appear, with the former tenderly kissing the latter’s forehead.

Although there was no dialogue, the vibes alone were enough to get viewers’ hearts racing in excitement for the new season.

“FOREHEAD KISS IS REAL IM NOT OKAY,” one person wrote.

Another said: “EVERYONE SHUT UP MY FAMILY JUST CAME BACK HOME”.

season 3 of heartstopper is going to end me pic.twitter.com/WQEi1g5TcI — eve 🫧 (@eveluvshtspr) July 20, 2024

Season 3 of Heartstopper will kick off with Episode 1, titled ‘Love’. This suggests the show may pick up exactly where it left off, when Nick and Charlie nearly confessed their love for each other before the credits rolled.

Speaking about the new episodes, series creator and author of the original graphic novels Alice Oseman said: “I think (Season 2’s ending) just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”

Oseman also promised: “Season 3 takes Heartstopper into uncharted territory and it presented a range of new challenges for our cast and crew, but everyone did the most incredible job and I am so excited to share what we’ve all been working on.”

The upcoming episodes will also see the addition of new cast members, most notably half-Irish, half-Jamiacan actor Darragh Hand. He will play Michael Holden, a friend of Charlie’s older sister Tori.

There is plenty to be excited about regarding the return of Heartstopper in October, but if you simply can’t wait ’til then, check out the new teaser clip from Season 3 below!