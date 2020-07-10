Watch: Hilarious new video for Gold Blooded Woman track 'Take It Off'

‘Take It Off’ is the new track from Irish electronic artist Gold Blooded Woman and this video is all kinds of amazing. All of us at GCN towers are big fans of Gold Blooded Woman and this new track and video continue her stride of matching her awesome tunes with suitably brilliant videos. ‘Take It Off’ is a fabulous and fun follow up to her debut single and equally inventive video, Blood is Blood.

Sarah Byrne was formerly the lead singer of Faune with Will St Leger, and Gold Blooded Woman is her solo project. Her vocals, lyrics, and electronic chops all create an unforgettable experience and with videos this epic, we are truly spoiled.

From the woman who ate sushi off a tattooed naked man and wore a face full of gems, Sarah’s second release as Gold Blooded Woman shows us that she truly is a creative force to be reckoned with.

For her first video, she had a Lars and the Real Girl romantic adventure with a dashing male mannequin and for ‘Take it Off’, we see Sarah as we never have before, in glorious puppet form and let me tell you dear reader, she is a very naughty puppet. Inspired by the lockdown stir craziness that we can all relate to, we follow Puppet Sarah through a range of eyebrow-raising scenarios. Every second of it is a joy.

Music journalist Louise Bruton has a special cameo in the video and took to Twitter to share the video explaining, ” My friend Sarah is a pop star. She operates as Gold Blooded Woman. She’s very good. Here’s her latest music video and it features me and a coke-crazed puppet. I’ve already said too much.”

The track is written and co-produced by Byrne, and co-produced, mixed and engineered by Vasileios Gourgourinis. The video was directed by the super talented Paul Mahon.

