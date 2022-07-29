We’re hiring! GCN seeks Group Manager

GCN is seeking a new Group Manager to support and guide our small but ambitious team in implementing our exciting three-year strategy.

The purpose of this strategy is to drive GCN into the next stage of development, whilst actioning the core values of the organisation.

The successful candidate should be a dynamic community-focused leader with excellent creativity, planning and project/event skills. They should set exemplary standards of behaviour and performance, promoting the charitable objectives of GCN, while also ensuring the commercial viability of the business.

The role requires a person with the ability to work in collaboration with community groups, community leaders, our readers, brands, and all other stakeholders to deliver a vital community resource at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.

As someone working in Irish media and LGBTQ+ publishing, you will be required to have excellent communication skills and an ability to build relationships and strategic alliances.

With overall responsibility for the performance and day-to-day management of GCN, the duties and responsibilities of the new Group Manager will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Operational

Lead the strategic and operational planning for GCN involving all team members.

Manage and supervise the GCN Team, and coordinate volunteer contributors, temporary staff and outside vendors.

Provide monthly written reports to the National LGBT Federation reporting on organisation and financial performance, KPIs (as agreed), employee relations, strategic achievements, and all other relevant matters.

Participate in relevant sub-committees.

Lead on and/or participate in projects and initiatives, in line with your role and responsibilities, as directed by the NXF Board, which further the objectives and the overall strategic direction of GCN and the NXF.

Financial and fundraising

Oversee financial management, including entrepreneurial and commercial aspects of GCN. This includes identifying commercial and fundraising opportunities, leading on applications for funding, setting budgets, controlling costs, managing performance against targets and ensuring GCN is financially viable.

Be responsible for the management of Pobal and other donor returns, presenting monthly and annual accounts to the board and ensuring relevant documentation is submitted on time.

Oversee the production of GCN – the publication of the print magazine, running the daily site, oversight and collaboration on social media activity across all channels. Work closely with the editor and digital and marketing manager, to be the ultimate decision maker for editorial content.

Manage GCN sales, events, and any additional temporary staff.

Oversee GCN’s merchandise and online store, particularly planning, budgeting and income and expenditure oversight.

Governance

Ensure GCN is compliant with governance and legal aspects in partnership with the NXF board and report, as required, to the Board on GCN’s activity, performance and progress.

Ensure commitment to the values of NXF and GCN and behaviour in keeping with charity objectives.

Undertake training and development deemed necessary for the pursuance of the post.

Community engagement

Work collaboratively and constructively with the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ organisations to ensure that GCN reflects the diversity of the community and the needs of the community.

Ensure that GCN promotes diversity and inclusive practice in all its activities.

The successful candidate should have:



a minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in a similar role

previous experience in the Irish charity sector and working with Pobal

a background in media, and or marketing or a closely related sector

experienced in people management

Competitive salary, full job spec is available on request.

To apply to become the next Group Manager, please send a cover letter and CV to [email protected] by 12.00pm Friday, August 12, 2022.