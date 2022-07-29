Growing Families will return to Ireland for their renowed surrogacy conference

The not-for-profit charity Growing Families will be hosting a one-stop, educational conference in Dublin for those looking into their options for surrogacy, IVF, egg donations or sperm donations.

The event will host 17 unique different panels, with a range of legal and medical professionals speaking alongside those who have personal experience.

The event will provide guidance on what countries are safe and legal to locate an egg donor or surrogate, cost-effective options for these, the best Covid-19 practices for donors, surrogates and intended parents, fixed cost guarantee programs and ideal characteristics of donors and surrogates. It will also address parentage and citizenship considerations.

Their Dublin event will focus specifically on the recent experiences of Irish parents who have undergone donor IVF or surrogacy and how to access these options.

Speaking on past events, Growing Families has ensured that they are “focused on information, support, acceptance and advocacy. The events’ popularity lies in its honesty, putting parents and surrogates front and centre sharing their real-life journeys.”

Growing Families work with intended parents across the globe to educate and support them during their journey toward building a family. Formerly Families Through Surrogacy, they have supported intended parents through webinars, seminars, conferences and customised support for ten years.

Their goal is to ensure intended parents understand their range of options and are prepared both financially and emotionally for the process. They are research orientated and work alongside academics to design and complete research to inform policy and practice.

Since their formation, they have assisted over 3000 singles and couples in building a family.

The event will be run as an in-person conference, with tickets ranging from €15 to €30 per person including catering. It will take place on Saturday 10 September, from 9.30am until 5.15pm in the Clayton Hotel.

You can register to receive updates on nearby events and reviews on global surrogacy providers by signing up for their newsletter.