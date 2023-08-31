Wexford Pride keeps celebrations going with fab programme of monthly queer events

Following the success of this year’s Wexford Pride festival, the team is excited to announce the return of regular monthly events as well as some new and exciting additions to keep you busy all the way to the new year.

Whether you’re looking to get crafty or seeking support from like-minded queers, the new schedule has something for all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to the fortnightly ‘Tea on The Quay’, where people are encouraged to connect over a cuppa and a sweet treat, and the ‘LGBTQIA+ Peer Support Group’, a safe and confidential space where folks, including those questioning their sexual orientation or gender, can come together and support one another, the group is launching three new initiatives beginning this September.

From Monday, September 11, Wexford Pride will launch the monthly ‘Ace/Aro Peer Support Group’. Taking place via Zoom, the meetings are open to those who are asexual/aromantic or questioning, regardless of their geographic location.

If you’re more interested in rolling a dice, the new monthly ‘Board Game Night’ kicks off on Thursday, September 14. Attendees are encouraged to bring along, share and connect through their favourite games.

The new ‘Art Club’, which kicks off on Thursday, September 28, is seeking crafty queers of all abilities and interests. Whether you’re just starting out on your creative journey, learning a new skill, experimenting with a new medium or completing a specific project, you’re welcome to join the club. Attendees are invited to bring along their creative projects, pieces and ideas to shape a space together for creative exploration and expression.

As a grassroots community group, Wexford Pride is keen to emphasise that it is driven by the needs and interests of all LGBTQ+ folks in Co Wexford.

It is committed to ensuring that events and spaces are inclusive, safe and accessible to all corners of the community, including those who are neurodivergent, disabled or members of the BIPOC, Traveller or Roma communities.

With this in mind, all events are neuro-affirmative, where attendees are encouraged to use stimming equipment and to take movement breaks as required. Organisers also wish to remind attendees that discrimination, racism or ableism of any kind will not be tolerated.

For full listings and information on all Wexford Pride events, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.